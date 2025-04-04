Iran Welcomes Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Agreement

By Tasnim News Agency

he Foreign Ministry of Iran welcomed the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship and the recently signed agreement among Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on their border junction.

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei hailed the trilateral agreement as a major step towards mutual respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the three states.

He also noted that the agreement will contribute to mutual trust-building measures and strengthening of peace and stability in the Central Asia.

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s policy of support for the efforts and initiatives of the Central Asian countries at the peaceful settlement of border disagreements and promotion of intra-regional integration.

Baqaei finally expressed hope that the trilateral agreement will guarantee sustainable peace and stability in the region, pave the way for closer cooperation and understanding in various fields, and encourage economic growth and development in the region.

The presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Monday signed a border deal on the Fergana Valley, a long-disputed region that had ignited bloody clashes for years.

The deal has formalized the point where the three countries’ borders meet in the mountainous valley.