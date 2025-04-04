Malaysia Avoids A Religious Firestorm – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

Learning from the Indian experience of the demolition of the 16th-century Adodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid that triggered the nation’s worst religious riots since independence – more than 2,000 people were killed over the site disputed by Hindus and Muslims – the Malaysian government has been able to dodge a potentially prolonged and violent outcome to a Hindu temple relocation controversy in its capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

The Dewi Sri Pathrakali Amman temple saga in the heart of what is regarded as the country’s “Little India” has dominated Malaysia’s social and print media during the last several weeks.

It now appears to be finally settled with the country’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of a “win-win outcome” in which the more than century old temple will be moved to a nearby new site following agreement between the temple committee, the temple committee and the purchaser of the temple land.

Anwar emphasized that the settlement should not be mistaken for weakness but reflected the inclusive and principled approach under the Madani Islam policy and governance framework which he introduced to the nation’s electorate after he took office in November 2022.

“This victory, as I remind my fellow Muslims, is not borne of sheer arrogance but our willingness to display wisdom and strength of Islam” Anwar said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Madani Mosque on 27 March 2025. He noted that addressing the issue in a civilised, ethical and peaceful manner reflected the Madani – or Civil Malaysia – values championed by his administration. “These are Madani values – principles of compassion and kindness, not just for Muslims but for a multiracial society as a whole.”

Takeaways and Lessons Learned

The Government’s palpable relief with the acceptance by the temple committee of an equivalent-sized home with a long overdue legal title for the temple is understandable.

Firstly, this was no ordinary or usual religious or racial controversy. The displacement of the heritage but still widely patronized temple to make way for the expansion of a mosque would have been unprecedented. Not surprisingly, it set off a response from thousands of social media commentators and became the main talk in millions of households and group chats all around the country.

Secondly, it was a David vs Goliath tussle pitting a small temple committee against a trading and property giant that had the support of the bureaucracy and ruling – as well as opposition – political leadership. The likelihood was that Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple would be the loser and Jakel Trading Sdn. Bhd.,the textile and property purchaser of the temple site – taking advantage of the uneven distribution of power and authority among the nation’s religious communities – was going to win.

Despite its settlement, skeptics and cynics have contested the claim that a fair and just solution was attained with more than a few continuing to point to a cave-in, cop-out or sell-out by the temple authorities, though there is no evidence whatsoever to support these suspicions.

According to the temple committee chairman, “we are glad things worked out in the end. He (the Prime Minister) said we should all come together as a family by living harmoniously and that the government looks after the interest of all”.

What appears clear is that the temple committee got a good outcome in extremely difficult circumstances and helped to defuse an outcome which, if it had followed the trajectory of what happened in the Ayodhya temple case, could have been disastrous for the nation.

As to the lessons learned for Malaysia, the first that comes to mind is the need for a proactive response to any racial or religious controversy so as to bring about quick resolution. This rapid response is especially needed from political and bureaucratic leaders who are the main stake players and decision makers in such disputes.

How and why this failed to take place – controversies over the legality of Hindu temple sites go all the way back to early independence days – needs identification and immediate rectification for Malaysia.

Was it on account of foot dragging by the temple committee? Were outside interest groups and forces involved to complicate its resolution? Was it on account of bureaucratic inertia and failure to be neutral, transparent and accountable resulting in unjustified delay and blockages to the resolution of such controversies?

What stands in the way of reforming local government and the decision making process in urban development seen as responsible for prolongation of the temple’s plight as well as that of other aggrieved parties caught in similar land related disputes? Is it because the local government authorities have regressed and mutated to become a source of corrupt and crony ridden practices especially related to land, housing and other development?

Not only can political leaders learn lessons minimizing or preventing economic, religious and political exploitation of such issues but they need to ensure that political parties do not and cannot instrumentalize religious sentiments for electoral gains as is taking place with increasing frequency.

Similar controversies elsewhere have emphasised the importance of strong political leadership and will in taking proactive and timely action to overcome grievances and ensure that conflict and the undermining of social cohesion is minimised in such controversies.

Politicians can employ a multifaceted approach drawing on legal rigour, historical accountability, political restraint, and social empathy to navigate similar controversies. By prioritizing evidence, neutrality and community dialogue, they can help to depoliticize religion.

In the case of Malaysia this can also begin to define and actualise the promise of justice and inclusion that is to be embedded in a “Madani” government blending Islamic civilizational values with modern democratic principles.