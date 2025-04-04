Modern Albanian Nationalism And The Albanian Federation – OpEd

By Dr. Sadri Ramabaja

The 20th century would be the century of nationalism, Nietzsche had warned, and it remained the dominant force throughout the century. Nationalism as an ideology, from its inception, had transformed into a complex system of thought. Meanwhile, it has returned with all its might and is seeking to dominate the 21st century as well.

Nationalism, as an ideology, was a fundamental force in the formation of the modern European state, especially from the late 18th century and throughout the 19th century. It was used in several ways to build and legitimize new states and to strengthen existing ones.

In its early days, nationalism was a powerful force for change, helping to create new states and strengthen existing ones. However, it also sowed the seeds of conflicts and wars that would erupt later, especially in the 20th century, rearing its head again in the second decade of the 21st century [with an emphasis on Serbian and Russian nationalism].

1. Nationalism as a means of national liberation and unification

In some cases, nationalism was used to mobilize peoples in wars for independence against foreign empires or foreign rulers. Some important examples highlighted by modern history:

• French Revolution (1789) – The spread of the idea that sovereignty belongs to the nation, not the monarch, fueled nationalist sentiment throughout Europe.

• Greek Independence (1821-1830) – The war against the Ottoman Empire was supported by a strong Greek national sentiment.

• Italian-German Wars of Unification (1860-1871) – Italy and Germany, divided into principalities and small states, used nationalism to create united states.

• Albanian National Renaissance [1844-1878] – Our Renaissanceists, the ideologists of that political movement, used culture, language, history and ethnopsychology of ethnicity as a means of unification.

One of them, Luigj Gurkuqi, adhered to the thesis, both patriotic and scientific, that language is the first sign of the nation, the fundamental condition for its existence and the best means for national unification. According to him, language and nation are one body and one soul.

Aware of the real obstacles that the apparatus of the Ottoman Empire and the expansive nationalism on the scale of the chauvinism of our neighbors brought to them, they would insist on the elaboration of a progressive nationalist ideology for the conception of the national idea, the transition of the phases of this process into accelerated procedures, in order to preserve the territorial integrity where the Albanian homeland was located – in the four federal units within the Ottoman Empire, which were called Vilayets.

2. Nationalism as a means of strengthening the state and legitimizing power



In existing states, nationalism was used to create a common identity and strengthen loyalty to the state. This was done through:

• Language and education – States promoted the official language and national history in schools to create a sense of belonging.

• National symbolism – Anthems, flags, and national holidays were used to foster patriotism.

• Military service – The army became a means of forming citizens loyal to the state.

3. Nationalism as a justification for expansion and imperialism

In some cases, nationalism was used to justify territorial expansion or the subjugation of other peoples. In Southeast Europe, this type of aggressive nationalism with chauvinistic dimensions was applied with emphasis by Serbia and Greece. They sought to expand at the expense of the integrity of Albanians, using nationalist arguments.

Between the two world wars [1918-1941] in Western societies, with an emphasis on the liberal right spectrum, a kind of mental erosion towards Adolf Hitler had dominated.

Renowned sociologists and political scientists attribute this mental erosion to several factors:

a. Fear of communism – For many conservatives and economic elites, Hitler was seen as a shield against the Bolshevik threat, causing them to ignore or minimize the danger he posed to democracy.

b. Belief that he could be controlled – Many politicians in Germany and abroad believed that Hitler would be forced to moderate his policies once in power.

c. Isolationism and Great Power miscalculation – Britain and France pursued a policy of appeasement towards him, not intervening in the early days of Nazi expansionism.

d. Manipulation of nationalism and populism – Hitler used populist rhetoric to gain support by presenting himself as a figure who would restore German glory.

Although the historical circumstances are very different, there are some similarities in how parts of the modern American and global right are viewing Trump:

Fear of the progressive left – Just as the European right once saw communism as the main danger, today many conservatives see progressive liberalism as an existential threat.

Belief that he can be controlled – As with Hitler at first, many Republicans thought Trump would behave differently once in power, but he has continued to defy democratic norms.

Tolerating authoritarian rhetoric – Trump, like Hitler in the 1930s, has used harsh language against opponents and promoted conspiracy theories that undermine democratic institutions.

Worship of the strong leader – Both have exploited the feelings of a section of society that feels neglected to create a cult of personality that leads followers to ignore or justify their antidemocratic acts.

If in the 1930s the European right underestimated the danger posed by Hitler until it was too late, today the dilemma is whether the American and international right will make the same mistake with Trump and similar politicians.

Meanwhile, the world we live in is actually becoming a political stage in which social Darwinism is clearly and disturbingly applied, where only three great autocrats are “playing” – Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. According to the theory of social Darwinism, it seems that they – to put it bluntly, want to expand and strengthen their states territorially and influentially.

This doctrine is superior to the modern nationalism that we knew until now. Therefore, wisdom is required in adapting to navigate even in the ocean raging by the currents of modern geopolitics.

The US geopolitical strategy under Trump in 2025 emphasizes unilateralism, economic nationalism and a reduced commitment to traditional alliances, in clear contrast to the approach of previous administrations. Therefore, we are observing a kind of revival of American nationalism in the form of economic protectionism, Euroscepticism, and the emphasis on national sovereignty in opposition to globalization.

This strategy precedes the gradual return to the “age of modern empires”, which will be done in parallel with the use of war and nationalist rhetoric – because it is nationally homogenizing. And as such, they could be realized through a hypothetical agreement – similar to those of the cartels, such as – “we take eastern Ukraine and the exit to the Black Sea, you take Taiwan, while you [the USA] take Greenland” and if you claim Southeast Europe too! Otherwise, 1914 could be repeated!

4. The Albanian Right and its Farce Political Nationalism

In modern Albanian history, nationalism as an ideology on the part of a section of the Albanian intelligentsia, not only on the eve and during World War II, but also in the period of democratic transition [1990-2020], will serve first and foremost the DP in political Albania and the LDK in Kosovo, as a cover to hide and disguise the farce nationalism that they applied in relation to their real protectors.

Therefore, this relationship of this section of intellectuals who took the fate of the Nation in their hands for four decades in a row with the extreme Western right, is complex and requires careful analysis.

The so-called Albanian right today [PD and LDK], has proven that it is no different from the quisling right of the Hitler era. Therefore, its proclaimed nationalism is false, contrived, deceptive.

Nationalism as an ideology on the foundations of which the modern State was built, has meanwhile slipped into the waters of populism and modern fascism. Especially in Western Europe. Therefore, it can gradually, as such, turn into a political farce, especially when it is used not to legitimately protect national interests, but for populist purposes, electoral manipulation or to hide government failures. This happens in some typical situations, when it turns into a kind of sui generis instrument to distract the attention of the public. Often, political leaders use nationalism to avoid debates on real issues such as corruption, unemployment or the lack of economic reforms. By creating an “external enemy” or by inciting exaggerated patriotic feelings, respectively by deliberately slipping into the waters of folkloric nationalism [this phenomenon is especially revered in the Balkans and among us Albanians]; therefore, the so-called folkloric nationalists aim among us to divert attention from internal problems.

Meanwhile, when nationalism is based on myths and historical manipulations, it becomes a caricature of its own kind. Meanwhile, nationalism can turn into a farce when history is falsified to justify political actions, creating a fictitious sense of superiority or collective victimization.

The phenomenon of collective victimization to the extent of collective misery was applied especially in the decade of Serbian apartheid in Kosovo. Meanwhile, in Serbia, collective victimization is often used to increase the mobilization of crowds.

Primitive nationalism among us in Kosovo, catapulted even into the pyramid of institutions controlled by UNMIK and EULEX, but in a more pronounced form even after the declaration of independence [2008] and the removal of international supervision, which was used exclusively for personal and group benefits. In many cases, politicians used nationalist rhetoric to win votes, or rather misused the positive reputation of the KLA to cover up acts of classic treason, while in reality they did not take concrete measures to protect national interests. On the contrary, they had given Serbia free rein to install its people everywhere in the state pyramid and even in public enterprises! This positioning, over time, naturally created a gap between words and deeds and consequently the “nationalism” of that political class turned into a farce of its own kind.

Primitive nationalism among us between 2008-2020, had as its political objective also the justification of authoritarianism and gradually the justification of the inauguration of the dictatorship. Some leaders used nationalism as a farce and justification for limiting democratic freedoms, presenting any criticism of them as an “act directed against the State”. Even the mobilization of the opposition to prevent the ratification of the agreement on the demarcation of the border with Montenegro, where it was clearly seen that the Republic was losing 8200 ha, was considered an anti-state act! Meanwhile, the cause to prevent the ratification of the April 2019 Agreement that paved the way for the Serbian Community [Zajednica] aka “Republika Srpska 2”, even through the use of tear gas in the Parliament, is still considered an anti-state and terrorist act today!

In these cases, as has been highlighted in Kosovo, nationalism loses its meaning as an ideology for the protection of national values ​​and interests and turns into a political farce that harms more than it helps.

5. Progressive Albanian vs. Scottish Nationalism

Progressive Scottish nationalism and the Albanian National Revival have some interesting parallels, despite having occurred in different historical and geopolitical contexts. Both movements represent forms of nationalism that aim not only for national liberation, but also for the social and political advancement of the respective nation.

In both Scotland and Albania, the nation was a cultural and political project from the outset. But let’s look at some other points of convergence.

In Scotland, modern nationalism has focused on strengthening Scottish identity within the United Kingdom, basing it on a combination of culture, history, and political aspirations for self-government or independence.

In Albania, the National Renaissance (19th century – early 20th century) had as its main objective the creation of an Albanian national consciousness through language, education and history, as well as liberation from the Ottoman Empire.

The comparison between progressive Scottish nationalism and Albanian nationalism today is interesting, as they operate in different historical, political and social contexts.

The Scots have a state within the United Kingdom and aim for independence from a larger state (Britain). The Scottish nationalism of the SNP (Scottish National Party) is mainly oriented towards self-government, relying on democracy, the welfare economy and progressive left politics. Meanwhile, Albanians already have their own national state (Albania) and another Albanian state (Kosovo), but Albanian nationalism often focuses on the idea of ​​national unification or the empowerment of Albanians in the Balkans. This fact creates a different dimension from Scottish nationalism.

Scottish nationalism is largely progressive, social democratic and pro-European. It focuses more on welfare policies and building a more open and inclusive society.

Albanian nationalism, although it has progressive elements (especially in Kosovo with its efforts for integration into the EU and NATO and above all the continuity of the original political thought with a social democratic emphasis of the Vetëvendosje Movement), is often mixed with an ethnocentric and historical feeling due to the consequences of national fragmentation.

Nationalism among the Scots has a progressive tendency, often being associated with social policies, the welfare state and decentralized democracy. The SNP (Scottish National Party) tries to present Scotland as a modern nation with a Nordic model of development.

The Vetëvendosje Movement has taken a lot from this type of nationalism and has been applying it during these years that it has been in power.

The Scots see their nationalism as inclusive – it is not based on ethnicity, but on the Scottish civic identity. It has a liberal approach to immigration and multiculturalism.

Albanian nationalism, despite having pronounced elements of progressive nationalism, is often more ethnocentric, based mainly on history and ethnicity. However, there has been progress in this area in recent years, particularly in the Albanian region and especially in Kosovo, where a progressive urban nationalism has been taking shape in the last decade, perhaps also due to the international context.

Scottish nationalism is mainly anti-Brexit and pro-EU. Much of it is based on the idea that Scotland would be better off as an independent state within the EU than as part of Britain.

Albanian nationalism focuses on increasing Albanian influence in the region and integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, but also has strong anti-Serbian tendencies and suspicions of international intervention in some cases. The Scots are based on a narrative of oppression by England and a desire for democratic self-determination. Meanwhile, Albanians rely heavily on the history of the division of territories, international injustice and the need to preserve national identity.

In both peoples, nationalism as an ideology had preceded the national Renaissance, which had as its objective the creation of a strong and independent Nation-State, but their context is different.

Scotland operated within a British democratic system, while Albanians at the time of the Renaissance had to fight for their existence in a very unstable imperial and Balkan environment, facing extreme anti-Albanian Serbian and Greek doctrines [Serbian Nacertania and Greek Magalo Idea]. However, in both cases, in Scotland and Albania, nationalism has been seen as a means to achieve a more just and developed society.

Both Scottish and Albanian progressive nationalism have drawn heavily from the French Revolution [1789] and particularly from its ideologue Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

But like the ideologists of Scottish and Albanian progressive nationalism, they are notable for their ability to combine aspirations for self-government with progressive social values, such as equality, social justice and democratic inclusion.

This type of nationalism is particularly associated with the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the pro-independence movements in Scotland and with the Vetëvendosje Movement.

Some of the most prominent ideologues and figures of progressive Scottish nationalism are:

John MacCormick (1904–1961) – considered one of the key figures in the formation of modern Scottish nationalism, who contributed greatly to the creation of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and later the Scottish Covenant Association, which promoted Scottish self-government.

Neil MacCormick (1941–2009) – Prominent legal philosopher and academic, who argued for Scottish independence within a European and democratic framework.

Tom Nairn (1932–2023) – Academic and theorist known for his analysis of Scottish nationalism and for the idea that the disintegration of the United Kingdom was inevitable in a modern world.

Jim Sillars (1937–) – Former MP and important thinker of Scottish nationalism, who argued for a more socialist approach to independence.

These figures have influenced the development of progressive nationalism in Scotland, orienting it towards a democratic, open and value-based model.

Let us recall that the ideologists who were the bearers of our national identity [Jeronim De Rada, Jani Vreto, Zef Jubani, Pashko Vasa, Sami Frashëri, Abdyl Frashëri and up to Josip Bageri belonged to the liberal current and progressive thought.

The intermediate generation from Hasan Prishtina, Ismail Qemaili to Ukshin Hoti and Arbër Xhaferi and their followers, who today are mainly within the Vetëvendosje Movement, were also cultivated in this line of thought.

But in the history of political thought and in political developments at the European level, the notion of social progress itself is relatively new. Until the French Revolution [1789], writes the Dutch philosopher Rutger Bregmann, all the countries in the world were aligned in the position of exploiting the labor force by force.[1] Even by 1800, over a quarter of the world’s population who worked in the fields were simply servants of the rich.[2] More than 90 percent of the population worked in agriculture, while more than 80 percent lived in extreme poverty.[3] At this time, in relation to this development of society, when he was writing his masterpiece The Social Contract, Jean-Jacques Rousseau begins it with this very sentence: “Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains.”[4]

6. When the multipolar dynamic is in the process of reorganization

The capabilities and political reasoning in accordance with the national interest of any political force are measured by the expressed programmatic, political and governing wisdom in accordance with the vital interests of the Nation, which guarantees the wisdom to navigate in new situations, that is, the ability to adapt to new geopolitical circumstances.

If we add to this conclusion a French position, according to which only those states that have nuclear weapons (the USA, the Russian Federation, China, France, Great Britain, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) are sovereign states [5] – then this new global political framework becomes even clearer, while the Albanian-Croatian military alliance takes on a full explanatory connotation.



In this context, there is a tendency that the world is approaching an era in which the multipolar dynamic (9 nuclear powers) [6] is in the process of reorganization. The question is whether it will be reduced to the dominance of three strong leaders, or whether the EU will also be reconstructed – together with Great Britain and France in the pivot of dominance as a fourth party and whether Southeastern Europe will be its domain.

If the fourth pole – Europe – is eliminated, or if it is divided into spheres of interest between the USA and Russia, more or less along the lines that it was at the peak of the prosperity of the USSR, then in the near future, we would have the creation of a “political cartel” of three superpowers – the USA, the Russian Federation and China.

In this redistribution of spheres of influence we would have a completely new geopolitical reality (based on the cartel model) and in this division Southeastern Europe, as a whole, would be part of the American sphere of influence.

7. When political dominance is subject to the logic of mercantilism

After World War II, the world was mainly divided into two zones of influence:

1. The West (USA, NATO, EU) – Capitalists and democrats.

2. The East (Soviet Union, China, and later Russia) – Communists and authoritarians.

The redistribution of this political cartel into three spheres of influence: USA, China and Russia, if we now accept that this hypothetical geopolitical framework under consideration would have an imperialist character, then we would understand more clearly Donald Trump’s doctrine which is based on the idea of ​​expanding control over other states in order to achieve military, economic and political supremacy.

In reality, political dominance in this case is practically subject to the logic of mercantilism – a direction in economic theory, the doctrine and practice of which are based on the view that the economic progress of a state can be ensured through “trade” at the expense of other “weaker” countries, where all means of competition are allowed – from customs protection to certain war resources, as we see Trump applying in relation to partners.

In the history of the divisions of spheres of interest and influence between superpowers, Albania was initially in the communist bloc with Yugoslavia (until 1948), then it was linked to the Soviet Union (until 1961) and China (until 1978), ultimately remaining isolated until the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Kosovo was part of Yugoslavia, a kind of modern colony of Serbia, where it enjoyed autonomy until the 1980s, when the Serbian regime suppressed this autonomy and then applied apartheid for a whole decade [1989-1999] in the heart of Europe [!] and to the shame of Europe, until the first nuclei of the KLA were created and imposed a profound change, as they led to the war of 1999, when NATO intervention was implicated, thus paving the way for independence in 2008.

The liberation of Kosovo paved the way for the full return of Albanians to their cultural, political and military family – in Europe. Meanwhile, the membership of political Albania in NATO on April 4, 2009 marked a historic moment not only in terms of security and defense, but also in the broader context of Euro-Atlantic integration and the return of Albanians to the European family.

This process should also be seen as a contribution of its kind towards the spiritual and cultural unity of the Nation. It helps to preserve and strengthen the Albanian national identity in Europe, creating more opportunities for intercultural cooperation.

8. Modern Albanian Nationalism

Modern nationalism developed in Europe, especially in the 19th century, when nations sought independence and state sovereignty. Albanians, influenced by these movements, formed the League of Prizren (1878) to protect Albanian territories from fragmentation. However, the great powers of the time, especially the Ottoman Empire, Austria-Hungary, Russia and later neighboring states (Serbia, Greece, Montenegro), divided Albanian lands at the London Conference (1913), leaving a large part of Albanians outside the borders of Albania.

In the 20th century, Albanian nationalism focused on the unification of Albanians divided between different states. Albania and Kosovo were under different regimes: Albania went from a monarchy to a communist dictatorship (1944-1991), while Kosovo remained under Serbian rule until June 1999, then spending almost a decade under international administration [UNMIK] until it declared its independence in 2008.

Albanian nationalism, as a modern phenomenon, was shaped in the context of the 19th and early 20th centuries, influenced by European nationalist movements and the processes of the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. The main goal of Albanian nationalism was the creation of an independent national state, based on the linguistic and cultural identity of the Albanians.

The nation is a product of modern progressive nationalism, cultivated in the consciousness of the milieu of Western civilization as humane nationalism, which Winkler (1992: p 12) called an instrument for the emancipation of the Nation and the realization of progressive goals, such as the right to self-determination.[7]

One of the most important forms of Albanian nationalist organization will be the unification in the form of an Albanian Federation, which is emerging as a result of efforts to unite Albanians around a common political, military and cultural platform.

Albanian nationalism and the Albanian Federation will be shaped by a combination of internal and external factors. At the internal level, language, traditions and common history serve as unifying factors. Its carrier will be, as in the period of the National Renaissance, the progressive liberal Left. The real right, which now exists only as an embryo concentrated in a few parties, will support this process, aware that it does not have the necessary weight to take on a leading role. On the other hand, the interventions of the great powers and the interests of neighboring states that for a century made it impossible and are currently complicating this process, in the geopolitical realignment that is taking place, are unlikely to hinder it further.

Today, Albania and Kosovo are part of the Western zone: Albania is a member of NATO and aims to join the EU. Kosovo is independent, but has not yet been recognized by all international states and has difficulties in Euro-Atlantic integration due to blockades by Serbia and Russia, but also by a neighborhood of EU states [five of them] that do not yet recognize it.

In a world divided between the West and rival powers such as Russia and China, Albania and Kosovo are closely linked to the US and the EU, but still face geopolitical and economic challenges.

Albania is a close US ally, a member of NATO and in the process of negotiating EU membership. Tirana’s foreign policy often tries to balance support for the US with commitment to Brussels. In cases of clashes between the EU and the US, Albania, in accordance with national interests, tends to follow the American line, but without disrupting relations with the EU.

Kosovo relies heavily on the US for security and international recognition. Meanwhile, the EU has

a somewhat opaque approach towards Kosovo, especially due to the non-recognition of five member states (Spain, Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Cyprus). The recent clashes between Washington and Brussels certainly put Pristina in a difficult position.

In these circumstances, the Albanian leadership must act, and the Albanian-Croatian military alliance achieved in the meantime is the first step taken in the right direction and fully in line with vital national interests. This means that we must continue to be loyal to alliances, but focused on our security and our interests.

The European Union (EU) is working on establishing a new security architecture, with the aim of reducing dependence on the United States and increasing European arms purchases.[8] In this context, French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that the new security architecture must take into account Russia’s concerns and offer it security guarantees if Moscow returns to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.[9]

On the other hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Europe will have to build a new security architecture, given the rapid changes in the system of international relations, and that Russia will seek to secure its interests in this process.[10]​

Shqipëria tok me Kosovën e bashkuar në trajtën e një Federate Shqiptare më vete, do të kishin vendin e tyre meritor edhe në Autonominë strategjike të Sigurissë Europiane. Ndërkaaq, më pas, mundësisht brenda një periudhe sa më të shkurtër, do të mund të luaj rolin e një ndërmjetësi mes SHBA-së dhe BE-së në Ballkan, duke qenë pjesë e korpusit Anglosakson dhe njëkohësisht edhe e BE-së.

Conclusion

In the light of geopolitical thinking on the strategic depth of Europe, the Balkans, with emphasis on Albania and the Albanians, were treated as a defensive border. Albania was such in the era of Gjergj Kastrioti. Meanwhile, in the era of the creation of modern states – the end of the 19th and the 20th centuries, it was the German political circles, with emphasis on the Austrian ones, that recognized this role for the Albanians, therefore they supported the bearers of the ideology of progressive Albanian nationalism and insisted on the creation of the Albanian State in a wider territory, while at the end of the 20th century they significantly contributed to the liberation of Kosovo.

The role of Albania and Kosovo in the optics of the European Union and the Germanic peoples has evolved significantly, but remains linked to the concept of strategic depth. If once the Albanians were seen as a defensive border for the West against the Ottoman Empire, today the region is seen through the prism of stability, security and European integration.

The EU sees Albania and Kosovo as key factors in the stability of the Western Balkans. Crises such as the one in Bosnia, the Serbia-Kosovo tensions or the influence of third actors (Russia, China, Turkey) make our two republics important for the EU strategy. Meanwhile, in the fight against external influences, Albania and Kosovo are seen by Brussels as a natural obstacle to Russian influence in the Balkans and as reliable partners of the West. Today, Albania and Kosovo are no longer seen simply as the “defensive border” of Europe, but as active factors in the architecture of European security and integration. Their role as strategic allies of the West is only growing, especially in the context of the geopolitical challenges that Europe is facing.



