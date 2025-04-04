Pakistan: US Tariff Hikes Unlikely To Derail Equities Market – OpEd

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

The recent Executive Order by the US President declaring a national emergency over persistent trade deficits marks a significant escalation in US trade policy, with base-line 10% ad valorem duties imposed on all imports, while escalating tariffs for select countries. While the intent is to rebalance trade flows between US and its partners, the policy is expected to have implications for global trade, particularly for export-reliant emerging markets.

According to Pakistan’s leading brokerage house, AKD Securities, the US stands as Pakistan’s single largest export destination, accounting for 18% of country’s total exports, with textiles and apparel contributing the most. However, escalation in protectionist policies is expected to be more pronounced for peer export-driven economies such as Bangladesh, China, Thailand, and Vietnam, countries that compete directly with Pakistan in key categories. While this may result in overall value loss globally (due to higher prices), but may also act as an opportunity for domestic exporters to gain share, especially if higher tariffs on competing nations lead to a shift in sourcing preferences. Moreover, domestic exporters may still retain a competitive edge through individual negotiations with US importers in order to retain competitive advantage.

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s continued access to preferential trade agreement under the EU’s GSP+ regime is expected to act as a buffer against US tariff headwinds.

Textile exports to the US account 26% of Pakistan’s total textile exports (US$4.3 billion in FY24). Going forward, analysts believe the implementation of higher tariffs under the revised US trade framework is likely to dampen export momentum from Pakistan. As US manufacturers pass on elevated import costs to consumers, softer demand could translate into slower order flows for domestic exporters. However, a relatively favorable tariff differential—where regional competitors such as China and Vietnam face steeper duties compared to Pakistan’s 30% rate, is expected to potentially offset some of the impact. That said, countries like India and Turkey are expected to be the primary beneficiaries due to their comparatively lower tariffs and available production capacity.

Among non-textile sectors, impact of US tariff revisions is expected to be limited, particularly for cement players DGKC and POWER, which have previously explored export opportunities to the states, but volumes remain negligible. On the other side, PAEL which recently marked its entry into the U.S. market with its first transformer consignment, may face headwinds in scaling up exports under the revised tariff structure.

Being an import-led economy, the imposition of US tariffs would benefit Pakistan due to possible decline in global commodity prices. Further, with an overall trade surplus of US$3.6 billion with the US during FY24, analysts anticipate the impact of the tariff hike to remain sector-specific, largely concentrated in textiles. That said the recent announcement by the Prime Minister to lower electricity tariffs for residential and industrial users is expected to cushion broader macro sentiment. The positive development, is likely to stimulate aggregate demand while easing cost-side pressures for local producers, subsequently raising competitiveness in export markets and offsetting headwinds from tariff disruptions announced by the US. In summary, analysts expect the KSE-100 to continue performing better, given the increasing attractiveness of equities amid falling interest rates and a stable currency.