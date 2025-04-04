Prayers Answered For A Peaceful Al-Aqsa Mosque Ramadan – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers prayed peacefully at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on the first Friday of Ramadan despite fears of unrest due to tensions over the Gaza war. The Islamic Waqf, which manages the holy site, announced that some 90,000 people attended the Friday midday prayers.

Israel implemented safety restrictions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan last year over ninety thousand Palestinians came to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, that is located in East Jerusalem.

Tensions in Israel and the West Bank have been high since October 7 2023 when terrorists burst through the Gaza border into Israel in a Hamas-led attack, killing at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and seizing 253 hostages.

This year Ramadan coincided with a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has largely halted fighting after a devastating war that left thousands dead in Israel and Gaza.

There was a significant decrease in terror attacks in the West Bank this Ramadan compared to last year, said the IDF. Ramadan in 2024 saw 27 major attacks originating from the West Bank, while this year, only three occurred, marking an 80% drop.

Last year, amid the Gaza war, Israeli authorities imposed restrictions on visitors coming to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Only men aged 55 and older and women over 50 were allowed to enter the mosque compound for security reasons, while thousands of Israeli police officers were deployed across Jerusalem’s Old City and no major violence occurred.

By long standing convention, Jews are allowed to visit but not pray in the compound, which they revere as the site of their second temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE.

The Israeli government has said repeatedly that it intends to uphold the status quo at the Mosque, but many Palestinians use fears about the future of the Mosque as a flashpoint for violence. Last year, Israel allowed Muslims to worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the same numbers as in the previous year despite the war raging in Gaza and no major violence occurred.

There is open land on the Temple Mount, and a small Jewish house of worship “hologram”, which is a 3D projection created with lasers, could be built adjacent to the Dome of the Rock and 600 feet north of the Al-Aksa Mosque, provided that Muslims would agree to cooperate. Anyone who could arrange such Jewish-Muslim cooperation would really be the Messianic Ruler of Peace (Isaiah 9:5).

Christian support for such a cooperative venture would also be important, and anyone who can bring Jews, Christians and Muslims together in mutual respect and cooperation would surely fulfill the greatest of all Messianic predictions, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning knives; nation shall not take up sword against nation, they shall never again teach war.” (Isaiah 2:4)

Indeed, Jewish/Christian/Muslim agreements establishing world wide peace would not be possible without great spiritual leadership in all three communities. Thus, each Jewish/Christian/Muslim community could consider its leadership to be essentially Messianic, Indeed, such Jewish/Christian/Muslim cooperation would not be possible without great spiritual leadership in all three communities.

Thus, each community could consider its own leadership to be essential Messianic aids as is foretold: “Saviors [plural] will come up on mount Zion” (Prophet Obadiah 1:21) and this would fulfill the culminating verses of Isaiah’s Messianic prophecy as enlarged upon by Prophet Micah (4:3-5): “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning knives. Nation shall not take up against nation, they shall never again teach war, but every man shall sit under his grapevine or fig tree with no one to disturb him, for it is the Lord of Hosts who spoke. Though all peoples walk, each in the name of its God, we will walk in the name of the Lord our God for ever and ever.”

If each people truly follows the best of its own religious teachings; the Messianic Age of world wide peace will surely have arrived, and then-and only then-will the Jerusalem Temple of Solomon be rebuilt, and God’s Holy Kingdom established on earth.

A total of 51,600 deaths in Gaza were reported by the UN, as of January 14, 2025, including 7,000 from natural causes and 2,000 killed by Hamas rockets that fall short. War-related fatalities were: 22,600 civilians and 20,000 combatants for a civilian/combatant ratio: ~1:1 said a board member of Honest Reporting, who has closely reviewed the data for 15 months.

Hamas’s March 2025 Gaza war casualty update “quietly drops 3,400 fully ‘identified’ deaths listed in its August and October 2024 reports including 1,080 children. These ‘deaths’ never happened. The numbers were falsified,” said Salo Aizenberg, from U.S.-based NGO Honest Reporting.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib says, “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.” I say we can make it truly aspirational by making it focus on both people first and the land second. “From the river to the sea Palestinians and Israelis should be freed of hatred and suffering by ‘a two state for two peoples sharing of the land peacefully solution.'”

As the Qur’an states: “Good and evil deeds are not equal. Repel evil with what is better; then you will see that one who was once your enemy has become your dearest friend…” (41:34)

In Kabalah, some Lurianic teachings about Mashiach Ben Yosef are any pre-manifestation of the Messianic archetype prior to the advent of Mashiach Ben David. Indeed, Rabbi Yitzchaq Luria (1534 –1572), as well as his close disciple Chayim Vital (1543 –1620), both were said by some to be pre-manifestations of this Mashiach Ben Yosef Ephraimite, “Mashiach Ben Yosef.”

Other Mashiach Ben Yosef pre-manifestations of the Messianic archetype prior to the Mashiach Ben David were the Ba`al Shem Tov, his great-grandson Rabbi Nachman of Breslov and HaRav Kook, the first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of British Mandatory Palestine.

That all these great Orthodox scholars were not Mashiach Ben Yosef, tells us that in the pre-Messianic Age period mystical personalities are much less important and major long term current events are much more important. Queen Esther was counted by the Talmudic Sages as a prophet and a pre-manifestation of Mashiach – because she saved the Jewish people – and the non-Jewish Persian King Cyrus the Great (539 –530 BCE) was Biblically called the Mashiach. (Isaiah 45:1).

As the Qur’an states: “‘Believers, be steadfast in the cause of God and bear witness with justice. Do not let your enmity for others turn you away from justice. Deal justly; that is nearest to being God-fearing.” (Qur’an 5:8)