By Murray Hunter

Just recently, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin visited the Arkhangelsk nuclear-powered cruiser submarine, and gave a marathon speech to the commander and sailors onboard. In his speech, Putin said there were two major objectives for the special military operation in Ukraine. The first objective that has been primarily achieved, was the de-militarization of Ukraine. The second objective is to de-Nazify Ukraine.

Neo-Nazis are alive and active in Ukraine, and have actually gained more relative influence in both the military and government, as both are weakening. The Russian negotiation team in Saudi Arabia has made this point very clear to the US negotiators, led by Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State over the last two weeks.

This is an issue that any potential cease-fire agreement will hinge upon. This point is vital to the security of Russian frontiers. This is particularly important as the Zelensky regime in Kiev is now very weak with many influencers, including Nazi elements applying pressure upon the government, due to the vital role they play in the military.

De-Nazification is now the number one issue behind closed doors in the Russia-US negotiations. The Russian position is that they don’t want to seek peace with a Ukrainian Nazi controlled government.

Russia wants the United Nations to form a transitional government in Ukraine, pending a new presidential election, in order that Russia can negotiate with a legitimate government. President Putin is personally pushing the line that if the Ukrainian president is not legitimate according to the Ukrainian Constitution, then anyone appointed by the president would also be illegitimate.

Putin is worried that Nazi elements are potentially running Ukraine today, and this is unacceptable to Russia. Putin pointed to Bosnia and East Timor as precedent models for the United Nations to step in.

To all intents and purposes, Russian military forces will ‘finish off’ the Nazi elements within the military before any cease-fire can occur. This could take up to 12 months.

Putin wants to take the issue of peace to the United Nations because of the ‘inconsistent behaviour’ of Europe and the United States. The trust level is low because British intelligence agencies have supported Nazi elements in Ukraine, incidentally the same intelligence agencies that created the ‘Russia files” during the 2016 US Presidential election to damage Trump.

It is expected that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will table a joint proposal on Ukraine with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the United Nations Security Council in the next week.