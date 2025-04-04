The Horn Of Africa States: A Senselessly Volatile Region – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The Americas (mostly the United States), the Europeans, (The UK, France, Germany and other smaller but crucially and quietly important players, like Sweden, Norway, and others), the Arab countries (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and indeed, troubled Yemen), Asiatic countries (China, Iran, Pakistan and India, and others), Turkic States (Türkiye and Azerbaijan), and finally African countries (Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda) all appear to be active in the Horn of Africa States region.

The strategic location of the region encompassing Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Djibouti (the SEED countries) overlooking the western bank of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab El Mandab, in between, draws the attention of all these countries and others including major international organizations such as the United Nations Organization and its multiple sub-organizations, the African Union, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Conference and other non-Governmental organizations.

Other than the location of the region, the region’s water resources and hence water security issues, oil and gas and other minerals vital for today’s technologies and those of tomorrow, its capacity to produce its own food both on land and in its immense maritime space and the interlocking nature of these factors, have all contributed to the continuing competition among those countries and institutions in the region.

The involvement of these tense and tough merciless competitions among these foreign countries have not only created political instability in the region but also massive insecurities including terror organizations imported from elsewhere who have made or are trying to make their home bases in region, mostly Somalia, the weakest country in the region, due to the shortsightedness of its political leadership both in governance and in the opposition, who seem to be busy on the wishes of basic and animalistic tribal instincts.

The geostrategic location of the region, which handled some 12 percent of world shipping in recent years and is hence a major junction in the global supply chains remains to be the at the heart of the competitions among all these multiple countries, although some of the countries may be interested in more specific issues related to the region. Egypt, for instance, may be interested only in securing its water supply involving the Blue Nile, which provides most fresh water to it’s a hundred million people and the uninterrupted movement of ships through the Suez canal, another top earner for the country.

The United Arab Emirates may be interested not only in ensuring control of the ports of the region to prevent any future competition to the Jebel Ali Port of Dubai but also exploitation of the resources of the region. It is difficult to explain the involvement of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, other to just being just jealous of the activities of countries like the UAE and Türkiye in the region and for that matter Egypt. They have not done much in the region so far. It was a most interesting development, the recent expression of interest of Saudi Arabia in the development the port of Assab of Eritrea. This appears to be the first major activity of the country in the region other then perhaps private budgetary supports and hence the holed pockets of politicians.

The involvement of the major powers of the Americas and Europe and Asia are related to power positioning, with the West seemingly attempting to make alternatives for the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, often known as the New Silk Road, which consists of corridors linked by road, rail, developed ports, digital infrastructure, and energy. India, an old foe of China and yet a partner at the same time in the BRICS Plus grouping, recently woke up to the presence of China in the Indian ocean, which it saw as its natural domain and hence sees a perceived danger on its western flank.

A new element has just now come to the front. It is the fear of some countries that Somalia may tap, at last, its oil and gas reserves through the assistance of Türkiye, a country which has built its largest embassy in the world in Mogadishu. It has also built a major military base in the country, training not only the Somali military but which may also be used for training the militaries of other African countries.

The involvement of Türkiye and other Turkish states may not be to the liking of Egypt and other Gulf countries, which would have liked to keep Somalia weak and dependent upon them. They have not forgotten, when Somalia was much stronger than many of these countries a little over half a century ago, when many of these countries were just emerging from colonialism.

Many countries involved in the region overemphasize and play on the ethnic infrastructure of the region. No wonder ethnic conflicts, religious terror groups, and misguided insurgencies undermine regional and country efforts in the region, which make it a highly volatile piece of real estate.

The Turks recently mediated between Somalia and Ethiopia but this has not stopped Ethiopia from keeping to call for an outlet to the sea, threatening not only Somalia but also all the neighboring coastal countries. This pushes the possibility of bringing together the SEED countries in a common platform as far back as possible, hence belittling whatever closer relationship Türkiye may have had in mind bringing together Somalia and Ethiopia round the table.

With Ethiopia currently suffering from a severe governance breakdown, Somalia being exposed to terror invasions and a maddening political impasse among its corrupt political class, and Eritrea preparing for an Ethiopian invasion of its Red Sea ports, the way the Ethiopian Prime Minister talks publicly, the region continues to remain highly tensed, hence increasing only the external interferences, which have kept the region on its toes for decades.

The over-reliance on external parties to mediate among countries and even among political parties within each country, lack of political acceptance among each country’s politicians and lack of cooperation among the countries of the region continue to mar the region. It would be wise among the current leaderships of the region, both governing and in opposition, to recognize that they have failed and they should all resign to make way for new leaderships to take over. They would be offering a new breath of life to their countries and the region.