When Dust Settles After Trump’s Tariff Assault, US May Be A Net Loser – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

Trump was elected as US President largely due to his poll promise ” Make America Great Again” (MAGA), which aroused huge expectation amongst the country men. Trump is now facing a compelling situation to fulfil his promise, particularly in the present scenario where USA faces a challenging financial scenario with growth slowing, rising household debt and potential for a sharp decline in economic activity. Obviously, he needs to find a quick solution for the economic mess , which is necessary to maintain his credibility and popularity.

Trump seems to believe that imposition of tariffs would be a quick solution . He has announced 10% base line tariff on all countries, which takes effect from 5th April,2025. An individualised reciprocal highest tariff on the countries with which the US has the largest trade deficits will be imposed on 9th April,2025. This reciprocal tariff on different countries have been varying such as 24%( Malaysia ) and 49% ( Cambodia ) .

Multilateralism gone for toss

In announcing the tariff unilaterally, Trump has treated with contempt the concept of multilateralism and WTO regulations, which have been arrived at by consensus between different countries over the years.

To this extent, certainly, Trump can be subjected to criticism, as having lack of responsible approach to the global community.

In any case, Trump has not tried to conceal his self interest (interest of USA), even if it would adversely impact other countries including the long termallies.

Trump’s explanation

While Trump’s announcement has not caused any surprise as he has given enough indication earlier, the steep level of tariff has certainly shocked the world.

Trump has advanced what appears to be a logical explanation for his decision, while elaborating on the tariffs imposed on India. Trump said “India charges 52%”, implying that his tariff on India is only 27% and this has been a very tough decision for him , since Indian Prime Minister is great friend.

Reaction of other countries

By and large, leadership in several countries has responded to Trump’s tariff assault with dignity and even with some level of understanding of his compulsion and at the same time, forcing them to examine the options available for them to handle the situation.

It is likely that a few countries such as Canada may respond by imposing counter tariff on US goods.

Trump’s expectation

USA is a very large consuming country and therefore , the US market is of great interest to every country in the world to sell its goods and services.

Trump appears to think that by imposing such high tariffs on imported goods into USA, the domestic production would increase , as the price of imported goods for consumers in USA would steeply increase.

However, given the present situation, it is a million dollar question whether the domestic production of all types of goods can be significantly increased in the immediate future or even in long term.

Existing anti dumping duty

Even before the present Trump regime , several anti dumping duties have been imposed by USA on goods imported from different countries including China.

The imposition of such anti dumping duty has been done over the years in USA to protect the domestic industry. In other words, the present strategy of Trump to impose tariffs is something which is already being done in USA selectively in the form of anti dumping duty for certain products , wherever the US can afford to do. The only difference is that Trump has imposed tariff on all products , which can be interpreted as anti dumping duty in different format. It is not clear whether with regard to the products where anti dumping duty already exist in USA, the new tariff would be super imposed on the existing anti dumping duty.

Imports in US will continue

The issue is that several goods are being imported in USA, many of which are low technology oriented products or labour intensive products or products which face environmental issues in production or products involving hazardous process routes.. It has been a make or buy decision for USA so far, with regard to such products , particularly since number of such products may not be of interest for the investors in USA from the point of view of rate of return by the production of such products.

No one has compelled USA to import the products but USA has been importing because it need. them. Such needs will continue inspite of higher tariff on imports

Reciprocal tariff on US products

When the tariff dust would settle down after a few weeks from now, most probably Trump would find that most of the goods and commodities continue to be imported in USA even with higher tariff and the US consumers ending up by paying more than what they have been doing so far.

It is true that higher tariffs would boost the income for US government to some extent, but it would be at the cost of the consumers in USA, which cannot be happy situation for Trump.

Export challenge for USA

Further, when reciprocal tariffs are imposed by other countries on US goods , such as the one that has been announced by Canada , the producers in USA would find it difficult to compete in price terms in several overseas market. This would particularly be so, since the US goods will have to compete with China in the global market, whether in the case of automobiles, electronic goods or several chemicals. It is known that China adopts several non transparent methods in product pricing and the extension of credit terms to penetrate the global market. With such clever tactics, China can outdo USA in the global market, when counter tariffs are imposed on US products by other countries

Likely scenario

To achieve Trump’s objective of MAGA, he has to ensure that the domestic production in USA would increase substantially. which cannot happen anytime soon.

In the case of many products, the production may not be increased at all due to lack of techno economic feasibility in the prevailing conditions in USA.

Can we say that Trump’s tariff actions are similar to “cutting off the nose to spite the face?”