Sri Lanka: Court Allows Two NTJ Activists To Be Detained For Three Months

Two persons who were arrested for possession of compact discs containing Islamic extremist ideology, were ordered to be detained and questioned for a period of three months by Colombo Acting Magistrate.

The suspects said to be NTJ members were identified as Mohamed Ismail Hameel Rahid and Mohamed Ali Aar Mohamed Niyas, residents of Kaththankudi.

Kotahena police informed the court that the first suspect Mohomed Ismail had owned a garment business for a period of 14 years. Police also stated that there is another person who had worked with him. Police also said that individual had stayed with the first suspect at a house in Kotahena.



Police further stated that they had seized mobile phones, laptops from the same individual’s room. According to the statements given by suspects, they had revealed that the individual had gone abroad. Kotahena Police informed the court that they had seized 12 mobile phones, a laptop and two compact discs during the arrest.