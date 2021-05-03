ISSN 2330-717X
Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Photo supplied via AN

Iran Denies It’s In Legal Talks With UK On Zaghari’s Case

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson rejected reports that Tehran and London are engaged in legal negotiations about the release of Nazanin Zaghari, a dual Iranian-British citizen jailed for espionage.

Asked by reporters about comments from British officials about the continuation of legal talks on the release of Zaghari, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday, “Legal negotiations are not going on between the two countries.”

He emphasized that the Iranian Judiciary is the one that can comment on the issue.

“What is being discussed relates to issues about bilateral relations,” the spokesman added.

Khatibzadeh said the UK government has commented on various issues, while Tehran has also expressed its views transparently.

His comments came after media reports claimed that Iran and the UK have held security talks as the London government will soon release £400 million in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for the release of Zaghari.

The UK is thought to owe as much as £400m to the Iranian government arising from the non-delivery of Chieftain tanks ordered by the former regime of Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

