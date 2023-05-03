Doctors Without Borders Asks Israel To Stop Forceful Displacement Of Palestinians From Masafer Yatta

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), in a report published on April 30, asked Israeli authorities to immediately halt the forceful displacement of Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, in the occupied West Bank.

MSF called on Israeli authorities “to stop implementing restrictive measures that impede the ability of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta to access basic services, including medical care.”

More than 1,000 Palestinians living in and around 14 villages in Masafer Yatta have been displaced or faced threats of displacement since May 2022, when the Israeli Supreme Court dismissed Palestinians’ petition against the forceful displacement. In January of this year, Israeli authorities gave notice to the villagers, and since then have been carrying out demolitions of Palestinian houses, schools, and other civilian infrastructure in the area.

MSF claimed that their findings were based on extensive one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions with the villagers in Masafer Yatta. The report asks Israelis to stop nightly raids on the villages and notes that the displacement and raids have not only psychologically impacted the Palestinians, but also hampered their access to medical care and other basic services.

MSF also claimed that illegal Israeli settlers often carry out attacks against the residents of Masafer Yatta and prevent them from carrying out their daily affairs. According to MSF, violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers are violations of international humanitarian laws

