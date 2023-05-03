Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran, Syria Ink Strategic Cooperation Deal

The presidents of Iran and Syria signed a comprehensive agreement on long-term and strategic cooperation between the two countries in Damascus. 

The “comprehensive plan for strategic and long-term cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic” was signed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad at the Syrian Presidential Palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

During the event, top officials and ministers from the two countries signed 14 other agreements on cooperation in various fields, including trade interaction, oil and energy industries, technical and engineering sectors, house construction, railroad and air transportation, free trade zones, private sectors, telecommunication, earthquake safety, rescue operation, and facilitation of pilgrimage.

In the first visit by an Iranian president to Syria in over 13 years, Raisi arrived in Damascus on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.

