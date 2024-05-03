CENTCOM Update On Construction Of Joint Logistics Over-The-Shore Capability Offshore Gaza

By Eurasia Review

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) temporarily paused Thursday offshore assembly of the floating pier in the vicinity of Gaza due to sea state considerations. Forecasted high winds and high sea swells caused unsafe conditions for Soldiers working on the surface of the partially constructed pier. The partially built pier and military vessels involved in its construction have moved to the Port of Ashdod, where assembly will continue, and will be completed prior to the emplacement of the pier in its intended location when sea states subside.

Once in place, the temporary pier in Gaza will allow for the delivery of additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in need. This temporary pier, part of the U.S. military’s Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capability, enables the delivery of large quantities of humanitarian aid from ship to shore by truck, with vehicles driving directly off ships and across the temporary pier to a marshaling yard ashore. Humanitarian aid will be offloaded in the shore facility before being transferred to humanitarian partners for onward distribution inside Gaza.

The maritime corridor between Cyprus and Gaza facilitates international humanitarian assistance deliveries by sea. The U.S. military’s unique JLOTS capability provides an essential logistics enabler for the multinational effort to increase the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza by all routes.