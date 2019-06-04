ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Location of Armenia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Armenia: Law On Prohibiting Bookmakers’ Activities In Yerevan Approved In First Reading

The Armenian National Parliament approved the project on changes and additions to the RA law on “Lotteries”. According to the project, the activities of bookmakers will be prohibited in Yerevan from 2020.

The project was approved by 100% of the votes

According to the project initiated by the Vice Speaker of the NP, Alen Simonyan as well as the MPs of “My Step” and “Prosperous Armenia”, Sipan Pashinyan and Naira Zohrabyan, bookmaker activities will be allowed in a list of cities in Armenia including Tsakhkadzor, Meghri, Sevan, and Jermuk.

The project had initiated a protest among the employees of “GoodWin” company. The representatives of the bookmaker company later had a meeting with the NP government and had eventually reached an agreement.

