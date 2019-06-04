Gillibrand Denies Infanticide Is Legal – OpEd

By William Donohue

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand either lied about, or expressed her ignorance of, the legalization of selective infanticide in some states. She told Fox News reporter Chris Wallace, “Infanticide does not exist.”

Gillibrand should know better. That is because it is her Party, the Democratic Party, that has shown the most enthusiasm for the legalization of infanticide.

The first Democrat to support infanticide was an Illinois state senator by the name of Barack Obama. In that capacity, he led the fight to deny medical care to infants born alive following a botched abortion; he was okay letting them die unattended by hospital staff.

Earlier this year, Gillibrand’s own governor, Andrew Cuomo, promoted a bill, which he signed, that provides no legal penalties to any medical staff person who intentionally allows a child born as a result of a botched abortion to die.

Another Democrat, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, liked what Cuomo did so much that he followed suit. He said that if a mother sought to abort her baby, but the baby was born anyway, “the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family decide, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” To show how compassionate he is, Northam said the baby would be “kept comfortable” before they put him down or let him die.

Yet another Democrat, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, recently vetoed the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, a law that would have required children born alive who survived an abortion to be treated like any other human being. He did this last month. Not only that, he is running for president and is competing against Gillibrand. Guess this got by her as well.

It is one thing not to be up to snuff on some highly technical and complicated policies, quite another not to know about elementary life and death issues that have recently been in the news. Gillibrand is a dunce. The good news is that her campaign is going nowhere.