Saudi Arabia To Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr On Tuesday

By Arab News

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, June 4, the Saudi Supreme Court has announced.

The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the Kingdom on Monday evening, meaning Eid will begin the following day.

The court on Saturday called on all Muslims throughout Saudi Arabia to try and spot the crescent on Monday evening, Ramadan 29, 1440H, corresponding to June 3, 2019.

The UAE, Kuwait, and other Gulf countries will all celebrate Eid on Tuesday, with Ramadan ending on Monday and bringing a close to a month of fasting between sunrise and sunset.

In Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia and other Asian countries, no crescent moon was sighted so Eid will begin on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of congratulations to leaders of Islamic countries around the world.