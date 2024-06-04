By Manahil Jaffer

Seventh grade. That’s when I first encountered a book that would forever shape my view of Pakistan, my beloved homeland. It was “Pakistan Beyond the Crisis State,” by Maleeha Lodhi, a compilation by various authors, and one chapter in particular became my well-worn companion – Mohsin Hamid’s “Why Pakistan Will Survive?” Back then, the teenager in me found solace in its optimistic prose, the words shimmering with a hopeful light. But why revisit a book published years ago, in 2024?

The past few years have been undeniably tough for Pakistan. Recent political and economic challenges have dampened the national spirit. While the dust from these storms begins to settle, a sense of hope, the lifeblood of any nation, has yet to fully return. That’s why I feel compelled to celebrate the vibrant tapestry that is Pakistan, the land I call home.

Pakistan, nestled between the Himalayas and the Arabian Sea, brims with a unique blend of cultures, languages, and ethnicities. This pluralism is not a coincidence, but rather a consequence of its historical crossroads position. From the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the earliest cradles of civilization, to the Mughal Empire, which brought together Persian, Central Asian, and Indian influences, Pakistan has absorbed influences from diverse communities, creating a unique blend that continues to evolve.

Pakistan’s symphony of diversity explodes beyond religion and language, blossoming into a dynamic mosaic of ethnicities. Diverse ethnicities, each with unique customs, traditions, and attire, contribute to Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. Punjabis, the most populous, are renowned for their warmth on the fertile plains echoing with Bulleh Shah’s poetry. The Pashtuns, inhabiting the rugged northwest, bring a touch of frontier spirit with their bravery, elaborate clothing, and the stirring Pashtunwali code. Further south, the ancient Indus Valley whispers through Sindhi traditions, language, cuisine, and vibrant embroidery. In the southwest, Baloch tribes known for their love of music and poetry paint the vast deserts.Urban centers like Karachi hold a significant Urdu Speaking population, known for their entrepreneurial spirit and Urdu literary heritage.The fertile plains of Punjab are not only home to Punjabis, but also to Saraikis, who contribute their distinct cultural traditions and rich musical heritage. The spellbinding north offers a captivating glimpse into Gilgit-Baltistan’s Balti, Ismaili and Shina communities and Kashmir’s harmonious blend of cultures.

This sense of unity coexists comfortably with a strong sense of regional identity. A recent Pew Research Center report highlights this diversity most beautifully. When asked whether they think of themselves primarily as Pakistani or as a member of their ethnic group, roughly nine-in-ten (89%) say that they see themselves first, as Pakistanis.

Mosaic of Faiths

Islam, with over 96% of the population according to a 2019 Pew Research Center report, forms the core of Pakistani identity. However, the Islamic faith itself flourishes in a multitude of expressions. Sunni Muslims constitute the majority, while Shias add further to the sectarian landscape. This diversity extends beyond Islam, with Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Zoroastrianism practiced by smaller but significant minorities. Notably, a 2020 Pew Research Center report suggests a modest improvement in religious tolerance in Pakistan, with 64% of Pakistanis saying they accept people from different religions as neighbors. While interfaith harmony remains a work in progress, initiatives are underway to bridge divides. The National Curriculum Council has introduced interfaith education in schools, fostering understanding and respect for diverse beliefs.

Linguistics, Culinary and Art

Pakistan presents a fascinating confluence of linguistic and culinary traditions. Urdu, designated as the national language, serves as a lingua franca for communication across provinces, fostering a sense of national unity. However, regional languages like Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, and Balochi flourish within their respective provinces, each carrying a rich literary heritage. The 2017 census data underscores this linguistic tapestry, revealing that while Urdu enjoys widespread understanding (79% of the population), Punjabi remains the dominant language spoken at home (44%). This interplay of languages strengthens local identities, concurrently contributing to the broader Pakistani narrative.

Similarly, the cuisine reflects a vibrant mosaic of regional specialties influenced by historical interactions. Each dish, from Karachi’s Arabic-inspired haleem to Lahore’s fiery Cholay, Qissa Khwani’s Chapal Kabab, tells a story of cultural exchange passed down through generations. Religious festivals like Eid and Diwali further showcase this diversity, with distinct sweet treats enjoyed by Muslims and Hindus, respectively. Food transcends mere sustenance in Pakistan, becoming a powerful tool for social connection and celebrating the nation’s rich tapestry.

Pakistan’s artistic scene pulsates with vibrant music, from soulful Sufi Qawwali to energetic Bhangra beats. Folk music like Balochi Chaap, Pashto Attan and Sindhi Shah Jo Risalo carry the weight of history. Visual arts are equally diverse, with truck art showcasing community heritage, and breathtaking Mughal architecture like the Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort testaments to the past. Even everyday life is enriched by colorful Sindhi embroidery.

Jinnah’s Dream

Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a nation that soared on the wings of its rich tapestry. In his powerful speech on August 11, 1947, he painted a vision of a united Pakistan, declaring, “Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Muslims would cease to be Muslims, but would become nothing else than Pakistanis.” This ideal of unity in diversity, where citizens are bound by a shared Pakistani identity while celebrating their unique heritage, continues to be a beacon for the nation. The road ahead is strewn with challenges, but Pakistan’s spirit is one of resilience.

Pakistan’s diversity is not a weakness, but a strength. It is a land where mosques and temples stand side-by-side, a testament to religious tolerance. It is a place where languages weave a symphony of communication, fostering a sense of local identity within a unified nation. It is a nation, where traditions interlace to create a unique cultural tapestry, constantly evolving and enriching everyday life. As Pakistan continues to embrace its pluralistic heritage and address existing challenges, it paves the way for a brighter future, where the spirit of tolerance and mutual respect flourishes. This vibrant land, brimming with cultural treasures and a welcoming spirit, beckons explorers and fosters a sense of belonging for its people.