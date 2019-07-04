Robert Reich: Trump Nationalism Has Nothing To Do With Patriotism – OpEd

By Robert Reich

Let us reject Trump’s notion of how to celebrate America — not with tanks and missiles that glorify war, not with a rally fit for a dictator, not with children held at the border in cages, not with disdain for the Supreme Court and charges of “treason” hurled at the free press.

Instead, let us celebrate America with renewed dedication to democracy, compassion, peace, and the rule of law.



Wishing you a happy, safe, and truly patriotic July 4th.