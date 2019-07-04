ISSN 2330-717X
July 5, 2019
Robert Reich. Photo by Mike Edrington, Wikipedia Commons.

Robert Reich: Trump Nationalism Has Nothing To Do With Patriotism – OpEd

Let us reject Trump’s notion of how to celebrate America — not with tanks and missiles that glorify war, not with a rally fit for a dictator, not with children held at the border in cages, not with disdain for the Supreme Court and charges of “treason” hurled at the free press. 

Instead, let us celebrate America with renewed dedication to democracy, compassion, peace, and the rule of law.

Wishing you a happy, safe, and truly patriotic July 4th. 

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good," which is available in bookstores now. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

