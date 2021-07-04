Putin, Macron Discuss Karabakh In Telephone Call

By PanARMENIAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, July 2 and discussed with him the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The President of Russia drew [Macron’s] attention to the need for closer involvement of European partners, and in particular France, in solving the humanitarian problems of the population of the regions affected by the hostilities,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Presidents expressed their readiness to coordinate various aspects of the settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev on November 9 signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Under the deal, the Armenian side has returned all the seven regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, having lost a part of Karabakh itself in hostilities.