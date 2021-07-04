ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, July 4, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's Vladimir Putin and France's Emmanuel Macron. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Putin, Macron Discuss Karabakh In Telephone Call

PanARMENIAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, July 2 and discussed with him the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The President of Russia drew [Macron’s] attention to the need for closer involvement of European partners, and in particular France, in solving the humanitarian problems of the population of the regions affected by the hostilities,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Presidents expressed their readiness to coordinate various aspects of the settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev on November 9 signed a statement to end the war in Karabakh after almost 45 days. Under the deal, the Armenian side has returned all the seven regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, having lost a part of Karabakh itself in hostilities.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

