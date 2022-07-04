For Global Peace, It’s Incumbent Upon Saudi Arabia And Israel To Share Wealth And Power With Iran – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The ancient historical battle by and between the rich monarchies and their vassals has always driven history, according to Karl Marx who derived his views in part from the philosophy of G.W.F. Hegel, who conceived of history as the dialectical self-development of “spirit.”

In the current situation, although Iran can hardly be considered a vassal state, its values are clearly aligned with the meek and the poor throughout the Middle East, and with the oppressed.

This is why they have thrown their lot in with the Palestinians, who fight and resist the Israelis who can be considered an extension of European (and now American) colonial power and wealth, backed up by millennia of plunder and war and amassed gold from all of the corners of the world.

Therefore Iran should be respected as the proverbial “underdog” fighting against the rich bullies of the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Europe, United States, Great Britain, and Israel.

The Founding Fathers would have sympathized with this geopolitical position, as they once were exactly that.

When the situation is this way, clearly the most wealthy and powerful need to come down to the level of their adversary and COMPROMISE.

Otherwise the end result would be genocide or annihilation.

The Iranians are too proud to discuss these things openly, as they also bray from roof tops about the great Persian Empire etc, but the reality is that their pride is similar to the Japanese in World War 2, who were finally ended and humiliated with 2 massive nuclear blasts in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

The fact remains that the combined wealth and GDP of Iran’s mortal enemies, named above (Saudi Arabia 700.1 billion USD (2020), Israel (402 billion USD (2020)), Great Britain (2.708 trillion USD (2020)), United States (20.94 trillion USD (2020)) and the rest of the allies against Iran dwarves its 191.7 billion USD (2020).

It is thus easy to conclude that the biggest baddest bullies on the block need to come down from their perch and listen to the demands of Iran, for humanity’s sake.

Merely puffing and blowing up Iran to be some type of worthy financial and military adversary is completely and totally ridiculous, and is also shameful, at that.

As stated above, America’s Founding Fathers probably would not have approved of the United States becoming an international bully on the world stage, acting much like the pompous European monarchies that they escaped from for their own Independence starting in the 1500s.

In fact, the Founding Fathers probably would have cheered on and applauded the naked courage and stamina of the Iranians rather than the international bullies calling for their existential destruction (or replacement of leadership).

Just like the USA supported the Afghanistan resistance against the Communist Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s (under Reagan and Zbigniew Brzezinski no less).

After all, the Iranians are short on money, but long on heart and soul.

Kind of like Rocky Balboa in all of the movie series.

The Communist Chinese, long bullied and discriminated against by the same hitherto named international colonialist bullies, recognized this, and therefore awarded Iran with a $400 billion trade deal over 25 years as a big middle finger to the colonialist pricks described above.

True to fact, Iran has legitimate gripes and grievances, and the powers that be should listen to them, and change their ways, rather than the other way around.

Disagreement and debate is good, unilateral exercise of power in a unipolar world, is never good.

Enter the Russian Federation, who is also doing its best to maintain the international balance of power along with Communist China.

They all have something to teach the global powers, including NATO.

Compromise is always the best option, because fighting to the death rarely solves the innate problems which force countries to physically fight one another (unless one factors in the Military Industrial Complex which always loves to supply the military hardware for a good, long fight and slog lasting many years in as many countries, for a profit, of course).

Once again, undersigned author begs the question as to why the world can not simply lock these warring sanctioning powers into a proverbial room, where they are forced to come to another peace agreement, lasting another 100 years or so.

At least, as Bono of U2 once said, “I believe in the kingdom come, when all the colors will bleed into one.”

The opinions expressed are the author’s own