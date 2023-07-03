Iran Denies Afghans Killed At Border

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Border Police dismissed rumors that its forces have killed a number of Afghan nationals at the common border.

Speaking to Tasnim, the deputy commander of the Border Police for social and cultural affairs linked the image purportedly of Afghan citizens killed by the Iranian border guards to mischievous acts of hostile media outlets.

Rejecting the occurrence of any such incident, Colonel Reza Shirowjan said, “No armed clash has happened in the past days between the Islamic Republic of Iran’s border forces and the border violators at the common frontier of Iran and Afghanistan.”

His comments came after an undated photo of several bodies went viral in social media, purportedly showing Afghans that are claimed to have been shot by Iranian forces during illegal entry into Iran.