Iranian Border Police. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Border Police. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Iran Denies Afghans Killed At Border

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Border Police dismissed rumors that its forces have killed a number of Afghan nationals at the common border. 

Speaking to Tasnim, the deputy commander of the Border Police for social and cultural affairs linked the image purportedly of Afghan citizens killed by the Iranian border guards to mischievous acts of hostile media outlets.

Rejecting the occurrence of any such incident, Colonel Reza Shirowjan said, “No armed clash has happened in the past days between the Islamic Republic of Iran’s border forces and the border violators at the common frontier of Iran and Afghanistan.”

His comments came after an undated photo of several bodies went viral in social media, purportedly showing Afghans that are claimed to have been shot by Iranian forces during illegal entry into Iran.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *