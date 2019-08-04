Iranian Exiles Rally In London – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

Following four other huge rallies on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, Iranians demonstrated in the streets of central London demanding broad sanctions against the Iranian regime. According to a statement issued by the National Council of Iran on the same day, they called for the terrorist listing of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and the Office of Khamenei, the Supreme Leader. The speakers and the demonstrators supported 10-point of Mrs. Rajavi as a plan for the future of Iran.

The statement reads: “While the clerical regime was at risk of being overthrown by the people and the Resistance, the Ministry of Intelligence and the terrorist IRGC Quds Force, more than ever, try to demonize the Iranian Resistance through “mullah-friendly reporters” in various countries especially in the UK in publications such as The Guardian, by spreading fake news. But investing in this faltering regime is doomed to fail. Appeasing the mullahs, the most important source of terrorism and warmongering in the region and in the world, on the pretext of preventing war is as harmful and dangerous as the 1938 agreement with Hitler.

Mrs. Rajavi told the demonstrators: “Your demonstration in London marks the peak of a series of Free Iran rallies taken place over the past one-and-a-half months in Brussels, Washington D.C., Berlin, and Stockholm. It is also an extension of the Iranian Resistance’s 5-day annual gatherings, two weeks ago, at Ashraf-3.” ” I specifically urge the new UK government to support human rights, namely the suppressed human rights of the people of Iran. I urge them to take action to send an international fact-finding mission to Iran to visit the regime’s prisons and the political prisoners particularly, the women.”

“It was an honor for me to lead a British delegation to Free Iran event in Ashraf 3, Albania. It was an opportunity to meet the people of Ashraf and hear their experiences and their hopes for the future,” said British MP Dr. Matthew Offord, referring to the MEK members at the Ashraf 3 compound in Albania. “We were convinced during our visit that Madam Rajavi represents an opportunity for the future of Iran. She seeks peace in the region. Recent events in the Persian Gulf shows Iran is engaged in state piracy,” he said.

Prominent politicians such as Dr. Matthew Offord MP, Struan Stevenson former MEP, Senator Catherine Noone, Deputy Leader of the Irish Senate; Jim Higgins, former Member of the European Parliament; Senator Gerry Horkan of Ireland; Roger Godsiff MP; Paulo Casaca, former MEP; Brian Binley, former MP; Roger Lyons, former President of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom, members of The Law Society of England and Wales, spoke at the rally.

In the meantime, the regime faces with exasperated by increasing poverty and the arrest of activists, Iranians held more than 14 protest gatherings demanding to be heard by a regime that is responsible for the country’s dire economic conditions.

The Resistance Units are points of hope

On Wednesday, July 24, The Washington Times wrote: “MEK actions result in daily resistance to the regime – Over the past year, the MEK expanded its “Resistance Units,” and they have been very active in all cities across Iran, informing and assisting the public on ways to resist the regime.

Their demonstrations include setting fire to large photos of Khamenei and Rouhani in busy districts of Tehran and other cities and destroying other regime symbols, such as Bassij and IRGC centers.

The units are also active in writing slogans against the regime or hanging Mrs. Rajavi’s photos from bridges in the busy district of Tehran.

In response, the regime is very concerned about the impact of these activities on the population, especially on efforts to further rise up against the regime.

The MEK has also organized “People’s Councils” to encourage public resistance to the regime. While members of Resistance Units are generally the younger generation, members of People’s Councils span age groups and sectors of the population. Their goal is to voice resistance through certain social activities.”