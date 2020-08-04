Lebanon: Massive Explosion In Beirut Wounds Several, Damages Buildings

By Eurasia Review

A two massive explosions shook on Tuesday Lebanon’s capital Beirut wounding a number people and causing widespread damage, reports various media sources.

While most media is reporting the cause of the blasts as unknown, the Al-Markazia news agency is citing Lebanese security sources as saying the accident resulted from the explosion of a large number of fireworks “for events at the same time.”

The afternoon blasts shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping, reported Arab News, adding that, “The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.”

RT reported that the first explosion struck the Beirut’s port area shortly after 6pm local time. Video footage captured the shock wave striking buildings kilometers away, as a massive mushroom cloud of dust and debris was shot into the sky.