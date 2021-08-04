Chelsea Ready To Increase Lukaku Offer

By Al Bawaba News

Chelsea are planning an improved offer for Romelu Lukaku according to the Guardian after Inter turned down their initial bid of €100m, plus Marcos Alonso.

The Blues shifted their attention towards the Belgian star following complications in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Italian club wants to keep the 28-year-old, but could be tempted to let him go if the European champions were to increase their bid.

A return to London could be on the cards for the striker, although it is believed he prefers Inter stay.

Lukaku played a key role in his team’s Serie A title win last season, as he scored 24 goals in 36 appearances.

Original source