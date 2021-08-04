ISSN 2330-717X
Members of Europol and Poland's Border Guards dismantle an organized crime group involved in the production of illegal cigarettes. Photo Credit: Europol
Poland: Border Guards Arrest 16 After Discovery Of Illegal Cigarette Factory

Europol assisted Polish authorities in dismantling an organized crime group involved in the production of illegal cigarettes.

An action day was organised in Poland on 27 July which saw over 100 officers from the Border Guard (Straż Graniczna) searched a number of locations across the province of Warsaw. An illicit factory was dismantled, and 16 suspects charged for their involvement in this illegal tobacco activity. The leader of the criminal organisation features among those arrested. 

Over 1.6 million counterfeit cigarettes were seized on site by the Polish authorities, alongside 13 tonnes of tobacco which could have been used to produce a further 13 million cigarettes. The tax loss for the Polish Treasury is assessed at about €3.8 million. 

The estimated factory’s production capacity was of approximately 1 million cigarettes per day. The counterfeit cigarettes were destined predominantly for the UK and Germany markets, where they would have had a value of up to €9.7 million.

