Brazil: Lula Advocates Sustainable Forest Alliance

By ABr

By Andreia Verdélio

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (Aug. 2) spoke with Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, about the need for an alliance promoting sustainable development in the planet’s tropical forests. Indonesia will send a representative to participate in the upcoming Amazon Summit in Belém, scheduled for the 8th and 9th of this month.

“I had a conversation with President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. He expressed gratitude for the invitation to the Amazon Summit and will be sending a representative to Brazil for the event. In addition to the eight Amazonian countries, the presence of Indonesia and the two Congos [Republic of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo], with their tropical forests, is essential for fostering a strong alliance for sustainable development,” stated President Lula on social media.

Lula stressed the importance of a unified policy among Amazonian nations, including the involvement of indigenous communities, to combat deforestation and protect the livelihoods of the 28 million people residing in the region. Furthermore, he advocated for joint discussions on a shared position to be presented at COP28, the United Nations Climate Conference, scheduled in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12.

The Amazon Summit aims to define effective policies and strategies for promoting sustainable development in the region.

Prior to this event, the Amazon Dialogues will take place from August 4 to 6, where representatives from various entities, social movements, research centers, and government agencies of Brazil and the other Amazonian countries will convene to formulate recommendations for the reconstruction of sustainable public policies.

The outcomes of these debates will be presented to the heads of state during meetings at the Amazon Summit.