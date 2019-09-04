ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran: Foreign Minister Zarif Starts New Asia Tour

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in continuation of his intensive diplomatic talks with world leaders, started a tour of Bangladesh and Indonesia on Tuesday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif left Tehran for the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon to hold talks with senior officials of the South Asian country.

During his trip to Bangladesh, Zarif is slated to discuss a range of issues, including ways to cement bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat will also attend the third IORA Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Dhaka on September 4-5.

He will later travel to Jakarta for talks with top Indonesian officials.  

Speaking in the Russian capital of Moscow on Monday, Zarif had said that he would pay official visits to Bangladesh and Indonesia after returning to Tehran.



