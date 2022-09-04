ISSN 2330-717X
A young refugee from Ukraine in Przemyśl train station in Poland. Photo Credit: Mirek Pruchnicki, Wikipedia Commons

Moscow Guilty Of Genocide In Its Treatment Of Ukrainian Children – OpEd

Russia must be held responsible for committing genocide in Ukraine because of the ways it has treated Ukrainian children in ways that deprive them of their rights and the Ukrainian nation of its future, Darya Gerasymchuk, the Ukrainian ombudsman for children’s rights, says.

In an interview with Radio France International’s Russian Service, she details the many ways in which Russian invaders and occupiers are in violation of the genocide convention and expresses her full support for the open letter French intellectuals published in Le Monde on August 1 (rfi.fr/ru/украина/20220808-уполномоченная-по-правам-ребенка-при-президенте-украины-россия-должна-нести-ответственность-за-геноцид).

Among the Russian actions against Ukrainian children Kyiv has documented are the deportation of Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russia, the simplification of adoption procedures by the Russian authorities so that they can grow up in Russian families, and the changing of documents to hide the Ukrainian origin of the children.

All these things, Gerasymchuk says, are beyond question violations of the genocide convention; and Russia must be held to account for them. But those are not the only crimes Russian forces have committed against Ukrainian children. Among the others are murder, wounding, and forced deportation.

The Ukrainian government collects all the information it can about these cases and has set up a portal to help families find out about their children. But the Russian authorities have stonewalled all attempts to find out more, and Ukraine needs international help to force Moscow to reveal more of the truth and to bring Russians responsible for genocide to justice.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

