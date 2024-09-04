Asia-Pacific Governments Commit To Collaborate On Innovative Solutions To Bridge Digital Divide And Drive Sustainability

By Eurasia Review

Ministers and heads of digital technology agencies today endorsed the Astana Ministerial Declaration on Digital Inclusion and Transformation in Asia and the Pacific at the close of a high-level conference organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Government of Kazakhstan.

Among others, the groundbreaking Declaration underscores the critical need to bridge the digital divide, strengthen digital connectivity, address and enhance digital trust, and promote inclusive and sustainable digital economies and societies leaving no one behind.

“The Declaration is an important milestone that reaffirms the necessity of strengthening regional policy-making so that we increase momentum in identifying digital solutions and scaling up to bridge the digital divide,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

While 96 per cent of the population in Asia and the Pacific live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks, it is estimated that only one-third productively use internet services. Up to 40 per cent lack basic digital skills.

Endorsing the Declaration, Governments recognized the pressing need to overcome the major impediments that developing countries face in engaging with and accessing new technologies such as an appropriate enabling environment, sufficient resources, connectivity infrastructure and investments.

They further emphasized the importance of enhancing secure and affordable access, and promoting digital literacy and education for all including youth, older persons, women, persons with disabilities, and remote and rural communities.

“We are proud of this unique opportunity to showcase Kazakhstan’s achievements in digital government to the global community. The adoption of this Declaration reflects our shared commitment to creating an inclusive digital future for all,” said H.E. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, who also served as Chair of the conference.

Ministers at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation held on 3 – 4 September in Astana, welcomed further consideration of the proposal by the Government of Kazakhstan for a Digital Solutions Center for Sustainable Development. The proposed Centre is expected to strengthen coordination and cooperation among multiple stakeholders in the digital transformation process, as well as share practical digital solutions to advance the region’s sustainable development agenda.

Delegates also reviewed the progress of other regional initiatives on digital cooperation, notably the Action Plan for Implementing the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway Initiative, 2022-2026.

On the sidelines, conference participants had the opportunity to explore a startup alley organized by Astana Hub, the largest technology park in Central Asia, where Kazakhstan’s top startups and major tech companies were showcased.

ESCAP and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the conference to enhance institutional cooperation on regional economic integration and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Under the agreement, ESCAP and EDB will carry out joint research and publications, capacity building support to policymakers and analysts in North and Central Asia as well as develop databases and analytical tools for policymakers in Asia-Pacific developing countries.