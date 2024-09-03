Wellington’s New Regional Friendshoring – Analysis

By Collins Chong Yew Keat

Malaysia – New Zealand ties are in a prime state for elevation, especially amidst the era of greater geopolitical uncertainties and challenges and potential conflicts in the region.

The visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon to Malaysia this week reflects the importance of elevating the depth of ties that will create new frontiers of assurances and strategic cooperation based on trust, historical friendship and future resilience in strengthening the bulwark of a values-based relationship. This is underscored by the bedrock and principles of good governance and the upholding of freedom, democracy and human rights.

Bilateral ties between the two nations are rooted on shared values and ideologies, which are the preservation of democracy and freedom and the mutual commitment to upholding the rules based order and in preserving peace and stability.

Critical Economic and Trade Sectors

While economic, trade and people to people dimensions are the core indicators of focus in the central tenets of the bilateral ties, the growing importance of defence, geostrategic and security ties remain ever more critical especially in the light of new shared traditional and non-traditional threats facing both nations.

The visit has also seen the pledge to increase bilateral trade by 50% by 2030 and will also review the the Malaysia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement,

The two countries will eliminate non-tariff trade barriers that impede the flow of goods between their borders, in elevating partnership under the banner of Malaysia-New Zealand Strategic Partnership, encompassing four pillars: prosperity, people, planet, and peace and security.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination, and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with the total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounting to RM11.56 billion.

Food and energy security and a stable supply chain remain at the central strategic considerations especially for Wellington, and Malaysia plays a vital role in serving as the bastion of future returns and the protection of these critical tools of national interest protection and regional stability.

These include areas of cooperation in areas of low politics including education, talent mobility, technology and high impact research, tourism and people to people exchanges.

Ties Rooted in Trust and Sincerity

Malaysia has been a trusted, formidable and historical partner and ally especially in the field of defence and security, and this provides the most solid foundation in shielding the bilateral relationship from external harms and influences, especially from recent shifts in the security and geopolitical landscape that have threatened the interests of both nations.

New Zealand has helped Malaysia during its difficult past with communist insurgency and the Konfrontasi.

In the domains of defence and security, Malaysia remains vital for Wellington in advancing its dual approach of diplomacy and extended deterrence, in using the strength and advantage of partners and allies in the region for maintaining the order of the status quo and diplomacy and dialogue as the first line of defence in a preventive outline, and to continue to cultivate the efficacy and capacity of joint defence and enhancing interoperability and shared resources in sharpening deterrence and conflict response as the second line.

This form of defence partnership serves as an extended and exclusive version of defence and deterrence mechanism that is distinct from current regional approach and mode, and alongside with Australia, all three nations have had a rich history of interdependence on defence and security which has created spillover impact on the natural progression on other domains of economic, trade, cultural and people to people affiliations.

New Zealand would expand defence cooperation with Malaysia and was deploying one of its air force’s P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to Butterworth in Malaysia’s northern Penang state for a joint exercise.

Malaysia remains critical for next year for Oceania, as the next direction of Asean and the prospect of regional stability hinge on its leadership direction and approach, and NZ will want the region to maintain its strategic hedging and balancing theme of preventing a deterioration in security dilemma and arms races.

Key Geostrategic Interdependence

Geographically, Malaysia also serves a strategic military and security centre point in the access towards the Northeastern side of the Indian Ocean, and as the connecting route between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Preserving maritime routes through maritime domain awareness, free passageway of goods and assurances of undersea capacity especially in communications and connectivity remain one of the few critical points.

Besides serving as the natural geographical buffer, the region is the next frontier of near regional extended threat deterrence for New Zealand. With increasing and deeper presence and military overtures by Beijing in the Pacific Island state, both New Zealand and Australia will seek to preserve its presence and influence in Southeast Asia, especially archipelago South East Asia, to push back against increased two-flank direction of presence by Beijing towards Down South.

The domain of regional security and stability especially in Southeast Asia intertwines deeply with Wellington’s future security orientation. Potential flashpoints in the South China Sea or the risks of future implications from a potential Taiwan crisis will reverberate far and wide to Oceania, implicating both Canberra and Wellington. Already, the two Oceanic powers have been reorienting their security and power postures amidst renewed power rivalry and bloc division, and both have been wary of increased Beijing’s presence and influence seeking and courting efforts in the Pacific Island states.

Southeast Asia remains a critical barrier and zone of strategic interest, and Malaysia sits at the centre of this region that will carry a lot of weight in ensuring maritime and trade security. For New Zealand, being a traditional Western power and the only Western presence in the key Asian region together with Australia, carry a different strategic counterweight as well as challenges in ensuring that the right roles and collaborations are forged based on the timeless norms of freedom and democracy and adherence to the moral high ground and the sanctity of the rule of law.

Both Malaysia and New Zealand have been strong traditional partners in security and defence especially in the Five Powers Defence Arrangement (FPDA) setting, and this needs further consolidation.

The FPDA remains ever more relevant in providing the assured security assurances and returns against the rising hard power threats and turbulence, and both Wellington and Kuala Lumpur must continue to ensure that bilateral defence and security partnership remains bullish and resilient, anchored by common trust, sincerity and historical friendship.

Combined Regional Butterfly Effects

Areas of interoperability mechanisms and fluidity and joint exercises both in a bilateral and joint platform basis must be elevated, and common framework and strategic preventive and response efforts in ensuring maritime domain awareness and adherence to the rule of law, maritime security and international law remain the ultimate drive to both nations’ strategic security interests.

This includes the strategic need to elevate trust and a future driven strategic dependency on shared intelligence on both traditional and non traditional threats. Wellington remains as a strategic member of the Five Eyes Intelligence pact. It remains Malaysia’s vital partner in upholding the moral framework and normative values in securing regional peace and stability.

As Malaysia remains among the primary actors in steering ASEAN’s relevance and growth, especially when it is to hold the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, it remains Wellington’s strategic importance to build on the close and strong ties with Kuala Lumpur to further deepen interdependence and ties with ASEAN and neighbouring regional players for long term returns and stability in trade, economy and security.

Malaysia is also seen as a gateway towards greater engagement with the Global South, and with Islamic countries. This will create new pathways for NZ in extending its diplomatic and soft push for deeper expansion of its geopolitical and security overtures.

New Zealand will want Malaysia as a strategic bulwark in strengthening its Southeast Asian and Asean engagement and presence.

Both states can also draw from their close historical trust and friendship and proven working relationships and appreciation in the efforts and commitment shown by one another in upholding the interests and defending the norms and values of both nations and the region.

This is the area where Malaysia must also contribute and to complement the dual needs and strength in capitalising on one another’s key advantage. Wellington-Kuala Lumpur ties remain of deep strategic importance to both, and all parties should continue to build on the decades of legacy in protecting our relationship in a concerted and multifaceted approach