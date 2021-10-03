Iran: President Raisi Praises China As Strategic Partner

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated China on its National Day, saying the strategic and win-win cooperation between the two nations would contribute to genuine multilateralism.

In a Sunday message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Iranian president commemorated the 72nd anniversary of establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

Raisi said China owes its great successes in recent decades to its national unity and solidarity and to its wise leaders like Xi Jinping.

China’s sustained commitment to “development” as a priority in its global policy agenda signifies the One-China policy’s emphasis on a fair and people-oriented world order that serves the benefits of all countries, particularly the developing nations, the Iranian president added.

Describing Iran and China as two great peace-loving civilizations and comprehensive strategic partners, Raisi said their strategic and win-win cooperation will pave the way for the materialization of genuine multilateralism.

“The sustainable trust between the two countries could definitely promote the grounds for cooperation within the framework of Belt-Road initiative as well as the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan, and would turn the intra-regional cooperation into development, stability and peace,” he added.

The Iranian president finally expressed hope that the new era of relations between Tehran and Beijing would mark the expansion of cooperation in the economic, political and cultural fields and the implementation of strategic partnership.

China celebrated its National Day on October 1, commemorating the formal proclamation of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.