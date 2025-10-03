‘All Hell Will Break Out’: Trump Gives Hamas A Final Ultimatum – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

US President Donald Trump has given Hamas a final deadline. They must accept his peace plan by Sunday, 6 pm Washington time, which is Monday morning 4:30 am in India. If Hamas refuses, Trump warns that “all hell will break out.” This is not just diplomatic language. It is a direct threat backed by military power.

Trump is offering what he calls one last chance. Hamas must release all Israeli hostages, accept the peace terms, and stop fighting. If they do not, Trump has made it clear that force will be used. He said there will be “peace one way or the other.” This means peace through agreement or peace through military action.

The background to this ultimatum goes back to October 7, 2023. On that day, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel. Trump called it a massacre. He said Hamas terrorists killed babies, women, children, elderly people, and young men and women. Many victims were simply living their lives or celebrating together when they were attacked. This was not a military operation. It was violence against innocent civilians.

Since that attack, Israel has responded with force. Trump claims that more than 25,000 Hamas fighters have already been killed. This is his way of saying that Hamas has already paid a heavy price. But Trump wants to end the conflict completely, and he is using both threats and promises to do it.

In his message, Trump spoke directly to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza. He warned them to move to safer areas because they are in the line of fire. He said that with a single order from him, many lives could end. This was both a warning and an appeal. Trump wants civilians to know they should protect themselves because military action may be coming.

But his message to Hamas fighters was much harsher. Trump said, “As for the rest, we know where you are” and warned they will be “hunted down and killed.” This is a clear threat. America has intelligence, drones, and military power. Trump is saying that Hamas members have nowhere to hide if they reject this deal.

Now, what exactly is Trump offering? His peace plan has twenty points, and some of the main ideas are straightforward. First, both Israel and Hamas must agree to stop fighting immediately. Second, Israeli forces will begin to pull back from Gaza. Third, Hamas must release all hostages within 72 hours after Israel accepts the plan. In return, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners, including women and children who have been held since October 7, 2023.

The plan also includes long-term changes for Gaza. Trump wants to set up a temporary government run by experts, not by Hamas. This temporary administration would be supervised by an international “Board of Peace.” Trump himself would chair this board, and it would include leaders like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This board would control aid, manage rebuilding, and ensure that Hamas gives up both political and military control of Gaza.

Other parts of the plan include sending an international stabilization force to keep peace, increasing humanitarian aid for ordinary Palestinians, and creating economic programs to rebuild Gaza. Trump wants Gaza to become what he calls a “terror-free zone” where people can live normal lives without violence.

The plan promises that no one in Gaza will be forced to leave their homes. This is important because Palestinians have long feared being permanently displaced. Trump is trying to assure them that this plan is about peace and rebuilding, not about pushing them out.

But will this plan actually work? Many experts are doubtful. Hamas has a long history of refusing to give up its weapons. For Hamas, armed resistance is central to their identity and their power. Asking them to disarm completely is asking them to give up everything they have built over decades.

Also, many parts of Trump’s plan are not new. Previous ceasefire proposals included similar ideas about prisoner exchanges, ceasefires, and international supervision. Those plans failed because Israel and Hamas could not agree on basic terms. Israel wants security guarantees and the destruction of Hamas as a military force. Hamas wants to survive as an organization and maintain some power in Gaza. These goals are fundamentally opposed.

A source mentioned that Hamas is reviewing Trump’s proposal. But reviewing does not mean accepting. Hamas leaders are likely looking at the plan, calculating their options, and preparing their response. Given their history, accepting a plan that requires complete disarmament seems unlikely.

There is also confusion about Trump’s deadline. The White House said that Trump himself will decide how much time Hamas gets, and the deadline “may or may not be enforced.” This makes the Sunday deadline less clear. Is it a real deadline or a negotiating tactic? If Trump is willing to extend it, then Hamas may wait to see what happens. If Trump is serious, then we could see military action as soon as Monday.

Trump’s approach is unusual in several ways. Most peace negotiations are led by diplomats and involve careful, quiet talks. Trump is doing the opposite. He is making public threats, setting hard deadlines, and personally involving himself in the governance of Gaza through the Board of Peace. Having a current or former US president chair an international body governing Gaza is something that has never been done before.

Tony Blair’s involvement is also interesting. Blair has experience in Middle East peace efforts from his time as a special envoy. But he is also a controversial figure, especially because of the Iraq War. Some people in the region do not trust him. Whether his presence helps or hurts the plan’s chances is unclear.

Trump’s tone throughout his message mixes promises with threats. On one hand, he offers peace, rebuilding, and a better future for Gaza. On the other hand, he threatens military action, hunting down Hamas members, and massive destruction. This is not traditional diplomacy. It is coercive negotiation. Trump is trying to force Hamas into accepting by making the alternative so terrible that they have no choice.

From Israel’s perspective, this plan offers security benefits. Hamas would be disarmed, international forces would maintain stability, and hostages would be returned. But Israel might also worry about whether international supervision would really prevent Hamas or another group from rearming in the future.

From the Palestinian perspective, the plan offers an end to the fighting, release of prisoners, humanitarian aid, and economic development. But many Palestinians might be skeptical. They have seen promises of peace and development before that did not materialize. And giving up Hamas’s weapons would leave them feeling vulnerable and powerless.

The question everyone is asking is: what happens if Hamas says no? Trump has made it clear that military action will follow. But what form would that action take? More airstrikes? A ground invasion? Targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders? Trump has not specified, but his language suggests overwhelming force.

There is also the question of international reaction. How would other countries respond if the US launches a major military operation in Gaza? Some allies might support it as necessary to end the conflict. Others might condemn it as excessive. Regional powers like Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia would all have strong opinions. Iran, which supports Hamas, would certainly oppose any military action.

For ordinary people in Gaza, this ultimatum creates fear and uncertainty. They have already lived through months of war, destruction, and displacement. Now they face the possibility of even worse violence if Hamas rejects the plan. Trump’s appeal for them to move to safer areas suggests he knows civilian casualties could be high.

For Israelis, especially families of hostages, this deadline brings both hope and anxiety. They desperately want their loved ones back. But they also fear what might happen if negotiations fail. Some might support military action to rescue hostages by force. Others might worry that military action could endanger the hostages’ lives.

The reality is that Middle East peace is incredibly complex. Decades of conflict, deep mistrust, competing claims to land, religious tensions, and political divisions make any solution difficult. Trump’s approach is bold and direct, but whether it will work remains to be seen.

If Hamas accepts the plan, it would be a historic breakthrough. The fighting would stop, hostages would come home, and rebuilding could begin. But acceptance seems unlikely given Hamas’s past positions.

If Hamas rejects the plan, we could see significant military escalation. Trump has made clear he is willing to use force. The question then becomes how much force, for how long, and with what consequences.

There is also a middle possibility. Hamas might partially accept, or negotiate, or ask for changes to the plan. Trump might extend the deadline. The situation might drag on with no clear resolution. This is often how Middle East conflicts unfold—not with dramatic breakthroughs or clear endings, but with ongoing tension and periodic flare-ups.

What is clear is that Trump is trying something different. Whether that difference will lead to peace or more violence, we will know very soon. The Sunday deadline is just days away. By Monday morning India time, we will have a better sense of whether this ultimatum leads to breakthrough or breakdown.

For now, the world watches and waits. Leaders are consulting. Hamas is deliberating. Israel is preparing. And ordinary people in Gaza are caught in between, hoping for peace but fearing what comes next. Trump has made his position clear. Now we wait to see how Hamas responds and what follows.