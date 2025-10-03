DHS Releases Information On Extensive Criminal History Of Former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts

By Eurasia Review

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released Friday new information on criminal illegal alien Ian Andre Roberts, who was serving as Des Moines, Iowa’s school superintendent at the time of his Sept. 26 arrest.

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials approached Roberts, he identified himself then sped off, abandoned his vehicle, and hid in a brushy area about 200 meters away, where ICE officers located him with help from Iowa State Patrol officers. At the time of arrest, a loaded handgun, hunting knife and $3,000 cash were found in his vehicle. On Oct. 2, he was charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

Roberts’ rap sheet and immigration history reveal a long record of criminal conduct in the United States. He should never have been serving in a role overseeing children in Iowa’s largest school district.

“Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien with multiple weapons charges and a drug trafficking charge, should have never been able to work around children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “When ICE officers arrested this Superintendent, he was in possession of an illegal handgun, a hunting knife, and nearly $3,000 in cash. This criminal illegal alien is now in U.S. Marshals custody and facing charges for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearms. Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue to arrest the worst of the worst and put the safety of America’s children FIRST.”

His criminal record includes the following:

July 3, 1996: Charges for criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a forgery instrument and possession of a forged instrument in New York.

Nov. 13, 1998: A charge for third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in Queens, New York, which was dismissed July 6, 1999.

Nov. 1, 2012: A conviction for reckless driving, unsafe operation and speeding in Maryland.

and in Maryland. Feb. 3, 2020: Charges for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (having a loaded firearm outside his home or business); third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (an ammunition feeding device); and fourth-degree weapon charges. A document from Feb. 4, 2020, indicates that the second-degree criminal possession charge was inchoate.

Jan. 20, 2022: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania convicted Roberts of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Sept. 26, 2025: Roberts was arrested with a Glock 9mm pistol and a fixed-blade hunting knife in his possession. He also had $3,000 in cash.

Oct. 2, 2025: Roberts criminally charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

Roberts’ immigration history includes two visas, four Green Card applications and subsequent denials, and several trips:

June 1, 1994: Roberts entered the United States at John F. Kennedy International Airport on a B-2 nonimmigrant visa; he was classified as a visitor for pleasure. He departed the U.S. on an unknown date but returned before his 1996 arrest for narcotics possession.

March 8, 1999: He entered the U.S. through California’s San Francisco International Airport as an F-1 student visa holder. The visa was set to expire March 7, 2004. He departed the U.S. on an unknown date.

June 28, 1999: Roberts reentered the U.S. through San Francisco on the same F-1 student visa. He departed the U.S. on an unknown date.

Aug. 30, 1999: He again reentered the U.S. at JFK International Airport on the same student visa.

Feb. 9, 2000: Roberts filed an application for employment authorization, which U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved April 5, 2000, with an expiration date of April 1, 2001.

Sept. 4, 2000: He left the U.S. from JFK International Airport.

Sept. 30, 2000: Roberts entered the U.S. again at JFK International Airport on the same F-1 student visa.

May 21, 2001: He filed a green card application with USCIS, which the agency rejected Jan. 3, 2003.

May 15, 2018: Roberts filed another green card application with USCIS, which the agency again rejected on May 30 that year.

June 4, 2018: Roberts filed another green card application, which USCIS rejected for the third time June 20 that year.

July 15, 2018: He filed for employment authorization documents, which USCIS granted on Dec. 18 that year, giving the documents an expiration date of Dec. 18, 2019.

July 16, 2018: Roberts filed, for the fourth time, a green card application. USCIS denied it Jan. 24, 2020.

Nov. 18, 2019: He filed another application for employment authorization documents, which USCIS approved Dec. 3 of that year and issued an expiration date of Dec. 18, 2020.

Feb. 11, 2020: Roberts updated his address with USCIS.

Oct. 2, 2020: USCIS issued him a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

May 22, 2024: An immigration judge in Dallas, Texas, ordered Roberts removed in absentia.

April 24, 2025: An immigration judge in Dallas denied Roberts’ motion to reopen his case.

Sept. 26, 2025: ICE officials arrested Roberts in Des Moines, Iowa.

Roberts is now in U.S. Marshals custody and will be prosecuted for his recent crimes.