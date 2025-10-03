ICC Petition Targets Port Sudan Government – OpEd

By Fernando Carvajal

The Sudanese Alliance for Rights (SAR) announced filing a complaint before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against leaders of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) and commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

SAR “seeks individual criminal accountability for those who ordered or enabled” deployment of “chemical weapons in Darfur, Khartoum, and Al Jazira.” The complaint before the ICC came days following a Quad meeting calling for a ceasefire and start of a peace process.

The petition by SAR, “a network of Sudanese human rights advocates and humanitarian organizations founded in June 2024”, centers on a request for “urgent technical assistance and an independent fact-finding mission…based on research carried out this year” pointing to “the Sudanese Armed Forces [having] deployed chemical weapons against civilian populations…with the help of extremist groups.” It coincided with the statement by the Quad, composed of the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which proposes “Sudan’s future governance is for the Sudanese people to decide through an inclusive and transparent transition process, not controlled by any warring party.” Clearly the Quad highlighted the common view suggesting “that the SAF are resisting efforts by the Quad to establish a peace process leading to secular civilian rule.”

The complaint filed at the ICC targets four individuals in particular; Chairman of the STC Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces Lieutenant General Yassir Al-Atta, top army general Shams al-Din al-Kabashi and the Commander of the Sudanese Air Force El Tahir Mohamed El Awad El Amin. Al-Atta is said to be close to Ali Karti, secretary-general of the Sudanese Islamic Movement. Karti is regarded as an Islamist leader linking SAF with Islamist militia like the recently US-sanctioned Al-Baraa Ibn Malik Brigade led by Al-Misbah Abuzeid Talha.

Amid growing pressure from the Quad, with its full “weight squarely behind the 2020 Jeddah Agreement,” some Sudanese factions like the civilian Somoud coalition still warn against premature negotiations. Somoud was “formed in February 2025, succeeding the Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Tagadum)” and originally led by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The coalition recently asked the African Union to postpone upcoming talks.

Activists and diplomats expected the Port Sudan government to once again boycott the talks in Addis Abba, recently postponed. The Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) continues to expand alliances throughout the north and west around Darfur. Recently, the TSC reached agreements with Jajaweed leaders as the SAF-Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) links expand. New agreements were reached between the Sudan Liberation Army and The Revolutionary Awakening Council.