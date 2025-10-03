By K.M. Seethi

We went to Bengaluru earlier this year, carrying the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Award of 2024 in our hands, and a question in our hearts. Age had slowed him, and grief had just touched his home—Ammu George had left only days before. Would he be ready to see us? Would he receive an award when sorrow still sat in the room?

The bell rang. The door opened. A house softened by mourning welcomed us into its silence. And there he was—frail, yet composed, a warmth in his eyes that dissolved our hesitation. He spoke gently, with the courtesy of one who has lived long with words, and he remembered old newsroom battles as though the typewriters still clattered nearby.

There was no pomp in that meeting, no ceremony. The award lay not as a trophy but as a gesture, a covenant among those who believe that journalism is a craft, a calling. He accepted it lightly, with the grace of a man who had nothing left to prove.

That was TJS George before us: receptive in spirit, humane in bearing, considerate in speech—steady as ever, even with grief still at his side.

I had met him first, three decades ago, at an international seminar in Madras. The hall was crowded, the air thick with stories, and he spoke the way he wrote—without waste. Our interactions after that were brief, but I followed his work like a student follows a mentor. For him, journalism was not a profession you leave at the office door. It was a discipline you carried home, a “religion” in the old sense of a binding duty. He often said the obvious with a clarity that made it new. “For those whose profession is writing, deadlines are deadlines. You ignore them at your peril,” he wrote in his farewell Indian Express column. That line sounds harsh until you place it next to the devotion with which he met those deadlines—1,300 columns, week after week, for twenty-five years.

The morning in Bengaluru ended with tea, soft laughter, and a promise to stay in touch. He was ninety-seven then, and our talk drifted to the new pressures on the press: technology, speed, and the heavy hand of the state. He did not complain. He urged us to think harder, to write cleaner, and to stand straighter. When we took leave, he walked us to the door. The house was quiet again, but the room felt lighter. We had gone with an award; we left with a lesson. In times that reward noise, he reminded us that poise is also power.

A life built on first principles

Thayil Jacob Sony George—TJS to readers everywhere—was born on 7 May 1928 in Kerala. He died in Bengaluru on 3 October 2025. Between those dates lies one of the longest, clearest lines drawn in Indian journalism. He arrived in Bombay in October 1947, all of nineteen, with a degree in English Literature and a bag full of applications—to the Air Force and to English-language newspapers. Only The Free Press Journal replied. The editor was famous for hiring fast and firing faster. TJS stayed. He began at the news desk as a sub-editor, rose to assistant editor, and learned the grammar of the city and the trade—speed without haste, accuracy without fear.

Patna shaped him further. As editor of The Searchlight, he criticised Chief Minister K. B. Sahay and became the first Indian editor charged with sedition. He spent three weeks in Hazaribagh Central Jail. V. K. Krishna Menon, then Defence Minister, travelled to Patna to defend him. That episode was not a badge he wore; it was a habit he kept: say what must be said, pay what must be paid. The habit travelled well. In Hong Kong he became regional editor of the Far Eastern Economic Review; in New York he wrote for the UN’s Population Division; back in Hong Kong in 1975, he founded Asiaweek, a magazine that gave Asia a modern mirror—sharp, wide, unafraid. Rulers in Southeast Asia did not always enjoy that mirror.

He returned to India in the early 1980s and settled in Bengaluru. In 1997 he began a weekly column in The Indian Express—’Point of View’—and filed it without a break until 12 June 2022. The numbers matter because they reveal temperament: 25 years, 1,300 installment. But the weight lies in the tone—economy of words, precision of image, and a moral centre that did not blink. He loved the sentence that carried force without fuss, almost Hemingway-like, yet fully his own.

His range as an author was similar: Krishna Menon; M. S. Subbulakshmi: A Life in Music; The Life and Times of Nargis; Lessons in Journalism: The Story of Pothan Joseph; Askew: A Short Biography of Bangalore; The Goenka Letters: Behind the Scenes in the Indian Express; The First Refuge of Scoundrels: Politics in Modern India. Late in life came The Dismantling of India, a nation’s story told through 35 brisk portraits—from Jamsetji Tata to Narendra Modi. Across languages, he kept writing—Malayalam titles such as Ghoshayatra, Ottayan, Malayilude Swathu—always with the same clean blade.

Institutions mattered to him too. The Asian College of Journalism was his idea of a living legacy—training young people to report, verify, and argue with care. Awards came—the Padma Bhushan among them—but what he valued most was the reader who stayed. He had a simple rule for public life: “There is something not right if a country and its rulers start feeling that they should not be criticised at all—and especially by newspaperwallahs.” In one sentence, that is both his politics and his pedagogy.

The file marked ‘opinion’

TJS had a wide field of view and a narrow margin for error. He detested puffery, feared neither power nor fashion, and kept a running quarrel with false certainty. He could admire a policy one week and expose its hollow core the next. Consistency, for him, meant standards, not slogans. He did not treat politics as a sport with two teams; he treated it as a test of public reason. That is why he bristled at the cult of promotion. In essays that still sting, he unpacked the new machinery of image-building—the manicured photo-ops, the invented narratives, the book-length tributes—and asked us to measure them against the hard ground of governance.

He could be wry without being cruel. When a volume like Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery was praised as “the Gita for people in politics,” he turned to the Gita itself—verses on renunciation and even-sightedness—and asked a practical question: what would politics look like if we took those lines seriously? The point was not to score a rhetorical win; it was to restore proportion. He distrusted the temptation to erase history by renaming streets or rewriting textbooks. Great cultures, he argued, are not made greater by deleting chapters. They are strengthened by reading more of them.

His writing on the Babri Masjid demolition kept this ratio of irony and evidence. Thirty-two acquitted “for lack of conspiracy” could not erase the facts of mobilisation, leadership, and method. He quoted the Liberhan Commission’s language—“army-like discipline,” “well-orchestrated and planned”—and then did what he always did: looked for the public meaning. What happens to the rule of law when demolition becomes consecration? What happens to a republic when the language of faith decides the fate of facts?

The same method shaped his book-length portraits. The Goenka Letters is less a garland for a media baron and more a map of how a newspaper becomes an institution—through fights, errors, stubborn independence, and the costly habit of saying “no.” Lessons in Journalism is a love letter to the nationalist press through the figure of Pothan Joseph, who argued early that journalism is a “learned calling” and then paid for that belief. The First Refuge of Scoundrels collects columns that call out the old temptations—corruption, fixed elections, the exploitation of faith, the misuse of women—while tying current affairs to older inheritances from the Upanishads and the Puranas. He never made a show of scholarship; he carried it lightly, like a well-folded map.

As a biographer, he cared for surface and depth at once. MS: A Life in Music places Subbulakshmi’s flawless voice inside the social worlds she crossed and changed—from a devadasi home to the United Nations stage. Nargis catches a modern icon between art and citizenship, from Awara and Shree 420 to Mother India, and then beyond cinema into a public life anchored in service. These were not fan books. They were portraits of work—how work, done well and long, turns into character.

TJS George saw V.K. Krishna Menon as one of the most maligned yet indispensable figures of modern India. Branded a communist and shunned by Congress leaders in Bombay, he still triumphed in elections, even defeating Acharya Kripalani in 1962. George’s early biography defended Menon against detractors, and his lasting view was clear: despite his flaws, emotional excesses, and stormy relationship with Nehru, Menon was no Rasputin but a statesman of global reach, shaping debates from Korea and Vietnam to Suez and Hungary. For George, his place stood firmly alongside Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, and Azad— “one of the makers of India.”

Back at the doorway

Let us return to that house in Bengaluru, to the quiet after loss and the calm he gave back to it. We had worried about intruding; he made us feel expected. He spoke of old colleagues with affection and without illusion. He asked about younger reporters—their beat systems, their tools, their freedoms, their blind spots. He had no interest in nostalgia as a retreat. He wanted the next generation to be tougher and kinder at the same time. He believed they could be. That may be the most radical thing about him.

We parted with a sense of lift. He had watched India grow, stumble, and grow again; he had watched the press do the same. He had faced arrests and adulation, founded a magazine and a college, written biographies and city-essays, and then, when it was time, filed one last column titled Now is the Time to Say Goodbye (12 June 2022). Even in goodbye he left a line we can use: “After a quarter-century, it’s time for a pause… I must of course keep writing, but not according to a fixed schedule… The fight must go on.” That last sentence—half promise, half command—belongs to anyone who works with words in a hard season.

What, finally, is the measure of such a life? Not that he was right about every question—who is?—but that he asked them with care and stayed to hear the answer. Not that he never bent—journalism requires flexibility—but that he never bowed. He knew that a large country needs cautionary voices, and that governments which cannot bear criticism cannot bear citizens either. “There is something not right,” he wrote, “if a country and its rulers start feeling that they should not be criticised at all—and especially by newspaperwallahs.” Keep that sentence by the desk. It weighs the hand before it signs a release, clears a story, or spikes a truth.

He has gone, and the room is quiet again. But the line he drew remains: concise, exact, and straight through the page. If you are young and unsure, take his tools—read widely, verify twice, write clean, fear less. If you are older and tired, take his posture—sit up, file on time, and refuse both cynicism and flattery. And if you are tempted to believe that the show is the substance, remember his warning: a democracy survives on proportion—the modesty to accept limits, the courage to test them, and the patience to correct course.

That morning, we went to his home with an award in our hands. Today we walk away with his method in our hearts. In an age of noise, TJS George leaves us the quieter arts that remain—clarity of attention, courage in argument, and the straight, unbending line.