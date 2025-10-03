ISKP’s Expanding War In Balochistan Targets Nationalists Amid Alleged Intelligence Ties – OpEd

By Mark Kinra

On Sept. 2, 2025, Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium became the scene of carnage when a suicide bomber struck in the parking lot just after a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally ended. The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), also known as Daesh, claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed 15 people and injured at least 71. (1)

It was not the first attack. On March 29, 2025, a convoy led by BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal came under attack near Mastung during a long march from Wadh to Quetta. A suicide bomber detonated explosives after being intercepted by Levies officials. No group claimed responsibility, but experts believe ISKP was behind the attack. Akhtar escaped unharmed, but four BNP-M supporters were injured. Hundreds of workers were detained in a sweeping police crackdown around the rally. (2)

ISKP’s Growing Footprint

ISKP has been gaining ground in Balochistan in recent years. The group recently claimed that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) attacked its camp in Mastung, killing 30 foreign fighters. In reports published through its Al-Azaim Media Foundation, ISKP called for scrapping its “non-aggression policy” toward the Baloch and declared war on separatist groups. The group also targeted the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a civil rights organization led by Dr. Mahrang Baloch, saying Baloch nationalism is “un-Islamic.”

ISKP has urged civilians to distance themselves from separatist movements and has called for attacks on Zikris, a small religious minority based in Balochistan. The group considers them apostates and accuses them of supporting the insurgency. (3)

Observers note ISKP’s targets align with groups Pakistan also considers enemies, raising questions about overlapping interests.

Political Repercussions

After the September attack, senior Baloch politicians, including Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, suggested Pakistan’s intelligence agencies bore indirect responsibility. Achakzai, who narrowly survived, argued that elements within the security establishment may have facilitated or enabled the assault. He warned that accountability should extend beyond attackers to institutions shielding them. (4)

The Role of Shafiq Mengal

Analysts say the link between ISKP and Pakistan’s security apparatus runs through Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal. The son of former caretaker chief minister Naseer Mengal, Shafiq was educated at Lahore’s elite Aitchison College before joining a Deobandi seminary. By the late 2000s, he leveraged family ties and hardline credentials to establish one of Balochistan’s first modern “death squads.” (5)

In 2008, he launched the Baloch Mussallah Diffa Tanzeem (BDM), later renamed Haqq Ana Tawar. (6) Publicly described as a tribal defense force, the group became notorious for abductions, extrajudicial killings and intimidation of nationalist activists. Residents in Khuzdar accused the Inter-Services Intelligence agency (ISI) of supplying unregistered weapons, armored vehicles and immunity from prosecution.

In 2016, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), a group Shafiq was believed to run, (7) formed an alliance with ISKP. (8)

Haqq Ana Tawar, widely linked to Shafiq, issued a press release on July 4, 2025, vowing to fight “to the last drop of blood” against “Fitna al-Hindustan,” (9) a government designation for Balochistan-based terrorist organizations. (10) The group branded nationalist leaders including Ataullah Mengal, Akhtar Mengal and Khair Bakhsh Marri as “agents of Hindutva” and “national traitors”. (11)

Allegations of Impunity

Shafiq has repeatedly evaded accountability, often amid allegations of ISI protection:

Tootak mass graves (2014): Dozens of mutilated bodies were discovered near one of his compounds in Khuzdar. Critics say ISI pressure ensured he faced no consequences. (12)

Dozens of mutilated bodies were discovered near one of his compounds in Khuzdar. Critics say ISI pressure ensured he faced no consequences. (12) Levies killings case (2014): After eight Levies officers were killed in Wadh, police named Shafiq in a criminal case. Even when Military Intelligence raised alarms about his ties to sectarian outfits, ISI reportedly overruled objections. (13)

After eight Levies officers were killed in Wadh, police named Shafiq in a criminal case. Even when Military Intelligence raised alarms about his ties to sectarian outfits, ISI reportedly overruled objections. (13) Human rights reports: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has named Shafiq Mengal as a leader of death squads allegedly backed by the establishment. (14)

A Bitter Feud

The Mengal–Mengal rivalry reflects more than family enmity. In July 2023, Shafiq reportedly attacked Akhtar Mengal’s residence in Wadh with mortar shells. (15) The feud escalated after Shafiq’s brother, Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal, was killed in Khuzdar in an attack claimed by the BLA. Police later registered cases against Akhtar’s relatives a move critics said showed favoritism toward Shafiq. (16)

Crossroads for Balochistan

By protecting Shafiq, analysts argue, the ISI created a paradox: an asset once cultivated to suppress separatists now operates as a semi-autonomous warlord bridging tribal authority, sectarian militancy and transnational jihadist networks.

The twin attacks on Akhtar Mengal’s rallies in 2025 highlight the cost of this proxy strategy. Unless patronage networks are dismantled and grievances addressed through political reconciliation, critics warn, the cycle of proxy warfare, mass graves and suicide attacks will persist leaving ordinary Baloch citizens as the primary victims.