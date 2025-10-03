US Targets Iranian Weapons Procurement Networks Supporting Ballistic Missile And Military Aircraft Programs

By Eurasia Review

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 21 entities and 17 individuals involved in networks that facilitate the acquisition of sensitive goods and technology for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), as well as its missile and military aircraft production efforts. These networks have assisted in activities including the procurement of technology for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and the illicit purchase of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter.

Iran’s ballistic missile and conventional weapons capabilities, supported by the networks designated, pose a significant threat to U.S. service members in the Middle East, U.S. commercial ships transiting international waters, and civilians.

“The Iranian regime’s support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will deny the regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives.”

The action is in support of the September 27 reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. All U.N. Member States are required to swiftly implement U.N. restrictions on Iran’s nuclear, missile, and other arms programs; including arms embargos, export controls, travel bans, asset freezes, and other restrictions on individuals and entities, including banks, involved in Iranian nuclear and missile activities. The so-called “snapback” of U.N. restrictions occurred as a direct result of Iran’s significant non-performance of its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This Security Council decision demonstrates the international community’s aim of safeguarding the global nonproliferation regime against Iranian efforts to undermine it through threats and nuclear escalation.

OFAC is targeting an Iran-based procurement network that acquires weapons components on behalf of MODAFL subsidiary, the Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and its subordinate entities, including the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG) — which is responsible for Iran’s solid‑fueled ballistic missile program. OFAC is also taking action against a procurement network largely based in Iran, Hong Kong, and China for their role in illicitly sourcing U.S.-origin, dual-use electronics for Shiraz Electronics Industries (SEI), a MODAFL-controlled entity that produces equipment for the Iranian military, including radars and missile guidance technology for surface-to-air missile defense systems, a current vulnerability for Iran following the 12-Day War.

OFAC is also targeting another network operating out of Iran, Germany, Türkiye, Portugal, and Uruguay that is procuring equipment, including a U.S.-origin helicopter, for the MODAFL subsidiary, Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (PANHA). PANHA is an Iranian helicopter manufacturer and maintenance provider that has built and overhauled helicopters, including models originally manufactured in the United States, for Iran’s IRGC.