Spain: Average Number Of Social Security Contributors Rises By 431,254 Over Last 12 Months

The average number of Spanish social security contributors stood at 19,376,878 in November, a rise of 2.28%, or 431,254 workers over the last year.

November is a month that traditionally suffers a decline in contributors, falling this year by 53,114 (down 0.27%) due to the termination of seasonal contracts in the hotel and catering industry.

In contrast, in seasonally-adjusted terms, November saw growth of 30,610 contributors. Without taking this seasonal component into account, the average number of contributors stood at 19,421,278, the highest figure in this range since March 2008. This indicator shows an estimation that corrects the influence of the time of the year based on the track-record from previous years.

It is noteworthy that the number of women in work has enjoyed growth of 2.8% over the last year, to stand at 9,029,311. This is the fifth straight month in which the number of women in work has exceeded the 9-million mark, since May 2019. For their part, the number of men in work has grown by 1.82% to 10,347,567.

Year-on-year growth

Over the last 12 months, the system has incorporated 431,254 new contributors (2.28%). 417,266 workers correspond to the General Regime, which has been particularly buoyant, with a rise of 2.67%. Discounting the Special Regimes for Agricultural Workers and Domestic Workers, the General Regime enjoyed year-on-year growth of 3.11% (449,699 more contributors).

The Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers saw a year-on-year rise of 14,955 workers. The year-on-year rate stood at 0.46%.

The Regime for Seamen fell by 0.35% (down 227), while the Regime for Coal Workers posted a decline of 739 contributors (down 36.14%).

The number of workers has risen in all autonomous regions over the last year, with noteworthy rises in the Region of Murcia (up 3.13%), Madrid (up 3.08%), Andalusia (up 2.76%), Navarre (up 2.71%) and the Region of Valencia (up 2.69%).

Comparison with October

The Social Security system recorded 53,114 fewer contributors compared with October (down 0.27%), to stand at a total of 19,376,878 workers. The General Regime posted a decline of 48,892 workers in November (down 0.3%) to stand at a total of 16,041,754 workers. Within this regime, contributor numbers grew in absolute terms in most sectors of activity, particularly in Education, up 26,723 workers; in Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles, up 15,222; in Scientific and Technical Activities, up 4,428; in Construction, up 4,197, and in Manufacturing Industry, up 3,217.

In contrast, the largest declines were posted in Hotel and Catering (down 105,048 workers), and in Agriculture, Livestock, Hunting, Forestry and Fisheries (down 3,539).

The Special System for Agricultural Workers posted a decline in average contributor numbers of 202 to stand at 739,974 people (down 0.03%). For its part, the Special System for Domestic Workers saw a rise of 644 workers (up 0.16%), to stand at an average total of 397,385 workers.

3,269,092 contributors were registered under the Regime for Self-Employed Workers, following a decline of 2,884 people in the last month.

The Special Regime for Seamen fell by 1,315 workers to stand at 64,725 average contributors (down 1.99%). Finally, the Special Regime for Coal Workers consists of 1,306 workers (down 23).

Contributor numbers particularly rose in November in the autonomous regions of Valencia (up 1.28%), followed by the Autonomous City of Ceuta (up 1.05%) and Madrid (up 0.74%). In contrast, the largest declines were posted in the Balearic Islands (down 15.59%), followed by La Rioja (down 1.54%), Extremadura (down 1.18%) and Castile and Leon (down 1.02%).

