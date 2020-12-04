ISSN 2330-717X
Iran flag and electricity power stations. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Launches New Power Projects

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 25 projects improving the national grid.

In a videoconference on Thursday, the president inaugurated the projects that have been carried out in three provinces of Khuzestan, Khorassan Razavi, and Sistan and Balouchestan.

The projects boosting the national grid include several power stations, electricity transmission lines, and combined-cycle power plants.

Officials say Iran is among the top five countries in the world in the construction of power plants.

An Iranian deputy minister of energy said in January that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of solar power plants.

The Energy Ministry has plans for the construction of 100,000 new power plants with capacities on a kilowatts scale in the coming years.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

