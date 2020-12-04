Iran Launches New Power Projects

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 25 projects improving the national grid.

In a videoconference on Thursday, the president inaugurated the projects that have been carried out in three provinces of Khuzestan, Khorassan Razavi, and Sistan and Balouchestan.

The projects boosting the national grid include several power stations, electricity transmission lines, and combined-cycle power plants.

Officials say Iran is among the top five countries in the world in the construction of power plants.

An Iranian deputy minister of energy said in January that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of solar power plants.

The Energy Ministry has plans for the construction of 100,000 new power plants with capacities on a kilowatts scale in the coming years.