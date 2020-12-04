ISSN 2330-717X
The Russian Navy test-fires an ultra-fast Zircon anti-ship missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Russia Arrests Hypersonic Aircraft Scientist For High Treason

(RFE/RL) — A Russian court has ordered the arrest of a physicist specializing in hypersonic aircraft on suspicion of high treason.

Anatoly Gubanov took part in international conferences and projects involving hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft, Interfax news agency reported on December 3, citing unnamed sources.

“According to the investigation, Gubanov handed over secret aviation development data abroad,” TASS news agency reported, citing another source.

The closed-door court ordered Gubanov to be held in detention until February.

The scientist is said to be a lecturer at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Russia views hypersonic aircraft and missiles as providing a strategically important military advantage.

In October, the Russian military said it had successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile that flew more than eight times the speed of sound, in what President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “big event” for the country.

