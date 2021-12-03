Angola: Start-Up Of CLOV Phase 2 Project

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies, operator of Block 17 in Angola, together with the Angolan National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) announced Friday the start of production of CLOV Phase 2, a project connected to the existing CLOV FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading unit). This tie-back project will reach a production of 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in mid-2022.

Located about 140 kilometers from the Angolan coast, in water depths from 1,100 to 1,400 meters, the CLOV Phase 2 resources are estimated at around 55 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Launched in 2018, this project was carried out within budget and planned execution duration, despite the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The start of the production of CLOV Phase 2, a few months after Zinia Phase 2, demonstrates our continuous efforts to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17. This project fits within the company’s strategy to focus its upstream investments on low-cost projects which contribute to lower the average GHG emissions intensity of its production”, said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies. “CLOV Phase 2 start-up also highlights the performance of our teams despite the health crisis “.

Belarmino Chitangueleca, acting President of the ANPG, commented that “CLOV Phase 2 start-up comes at the right time to sustain the national oil production. We value the performance of the operator and the contractor group to keep executing projects despite this crisis period.”

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola Ltd (15.84%) and Sonangol P&P (5%). The Contractor Group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV.