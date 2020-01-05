ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, January 5, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

North Caucasus regions within the Russian Federation. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

North Caucasus Officials Urged To Focus On The Family To Prevent Radicalization – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Up to now, Viktoriya Gurevich says, officials in the North Caucasus republics have devoted insufficient attention to families and especially mothers as potentially critical allies in preventing the radicalization of young people there, preferring instead to use broader institutions like schools and media.

The political science graduate student at Ohio State University, says that an appropriate model has been developed over the last five years by Mothers without Borders/Sisters Against Violent Extremism (SAVE) in Nigeria, Pakistan, Northern Ireland, Israel and Palestine (kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/344201/).

That program, Gurevich continues, involved close work with several thousand mothers, helping them to identify warning signs of radicalization and providing them with guidance as to how to prevent youthful experimentation from growing into alienation from society and a commitment to use violence. (See Sophie Giscard d’Estaing, “Engaging women in countering violent extremism, “ Gender & Development 25:1 (2017): 103-118.)

Russian officials have been reluctant to move in this direction possibly because of the difficulties of working inside often relatively closed family structures among the non-Russian nations of the North Caucasus; but Gurevich’s argument, presented now by the Kavkaz-Uzel portal, may now find more acceptance.

If that happens, it could represent a major breakthrough in combatting the spread of Islamist radicalism and terrorism there. 



Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

