Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Flooding in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: President Orders Relief For Flood-Hit People In South

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi assigned his chief of staff and the energy minister to mobilize efforts to provide assistance to the flood-hit people in the southern provinces.

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian has been chosen as the president’s special representative to visit the flood-stricken regions in the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Sistan and Balouchestan and prepare a report on the relief programs.

Moreover, the chief of staff of the president’s office has made contacts on behalf of Raisi with the governors of provinces of Fars, Sistan and Balouchestan, Hormozgan and Kerman to coordinate efforts for helping the people and providing relief aid.

Heavy rains have battered the southern provinces of Iran in recent days, claiming at least eight lives.

Two people have gone missing and 14 others have been injured in the floods.

