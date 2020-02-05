ISSN 2330-717X
Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Famed Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi Dies At 83

By

Veteran Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi died Tuesday at the age of 83. 

Egyptian media reported the actress was admitted into the intensive care unit in Maadi hospital in Cairo earlier this week.

Lutfi was born as Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq to an Egyptian father and a Polish mother. Her stage name was inspired by the name of a character, played by late actress Faten Hamama, in 1957 movie “La Anam.”

Lutfi made her silver screen debut in 1958 at the age of 24. She starred in the movie “Sultan” alongside renowned late actors Fareed Shawqi and Roshdi Abaza. 

She was most famous for her roles in “Al-Nadara Al-Sawdaa,” “Al-Khataya” and “Aby Fouq Al-Shajara.” 



Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

