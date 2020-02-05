Spain: Government Raises Minimum Wage To 950 Euros

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the rise in the minimum wage to 950 euros in 14 payments. This amount has been set taking into account economic factors and competitiveness, among other elements, according to Moncloa.

The Minister for the Treasury and Government Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, highlighted that this measure is the result of dialogue with the social stakeholders, whom she thanked for their will to forge an agreement.

In this regard, Montero expressed her interest in talks continuing with a view to repealing the most harmful aspects of the labour reform and of drawing up a new Workers’ Statute to tackle such challenges as digitalization, work/life balance and the incorporation of women in labour activities.

Montero highlighted that more than 2 million people will directly benefit from the initiative, and hence it is not just another policy, but “a policy that goes to the very heart, to the core of households”, and contributes to improving the citizens’ lives.

