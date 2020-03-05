Arab Coalition Foils Attempt To Attack Oil Tanker In Arabian Sea

By Arab News

The Arab coalition has foiled an attempt to attack an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

The attack took place 166 kilometers south east of the Yemeni port of Nishtun on Tuesday at 02:39 P.M. whilst the tanker traveled towards the Gulf of Aden. Four boats attempted to attack the ship and trigger an explosion by using one of these boats that was unmanned and controlled from a distance.

Al-Maliki said that coalition’s joint forces continue to take necessary measures to destroy any maritime threats in the area that the coalition carries out naval operations. The coalition also called on its international partners to unite with it in thwarting these threats to global safety.

