Kashmir In Sea Of Troubles – OpEd

By Irfan Mahar*

Glancing over the current scenario regarding Kashmir one sees that it has been burning due to the atrocities and barbarianism of the hawkish Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He has been provoking and spreading the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an extremist and fascist group in India, through his actions directed at the people of the Kashmir as well as India’s minorities. His action of revoking Article 370 which also makes article 35(A) null and void shows his intentions which look vicious in nature. Moreover, the recent “Kashmir Day” reactions at the national and global levels for showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir on humanitarian grounds by Kashmiri Diaspora as well as all Muslims and other communities throughout the world that shows atrocities of Indian government over the masses of Kashmir through propagating and imposing “Modism” on them.

Since the inception of India and Pakistan as separate states, both countries have been fighting over Kashmir in this regard they have fought wars in which they have suffered heavy losses through giving the lives of thousands of the people as well as economic destruction. Furthermore, Delhi and Islamabad look over the issue through their own lenses influenced by the nature of the governments at the both sides. On the one hand, the Pakistani government along with huge portion of population portrays the real face of Modi by telling the extremist, racist and fascist agendas behind his policies as well as actions which ultimately harm the peace and progress of the territory of Kashmir along with disturbing the regional and global structure.

On the other hand, India tries to propagate falsities against Pakistan through spreading the slogan of terrorism at various regional and global forums. Therefore, Pakistani government needs to catch the attention of international forums which reflects the wishes of Kashmiri people regarding Kashmir issue through active diplomacy where needed even become proactive in taking actions. There are more than 7000 international humanitarian organisations throughout the world therefore Pakistani government needs to highlight the issue through sending them at least a letter to each global organisation and state separately in which clearly mention the human rights violation as well as discriminate actions practiced by Indian government on unarmed people of Kashmir.

In this regard, struggle at the national, regional and global platforms by the government of Pakistan like the speech by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in UN General Assembly, talks with Trump during visit to America, talks at the World Economic Forum, talks at recent visit to Malaysia and various other occasions is a very good sign for bringing the Kashmir issue into the notice of these forums along with exposing the plans of the Indian government under the pretext of “Modism” which is followed by the ideology of RSS. Pakistan and India have become too involved in Kashmir issue now they have to go towards the solution for the general good of the masses of Kashmir.

Therefore, it is the need of hour for both the nations in this globalized and technologically advanced world to work for the development, progress, peace and prosperity of their people. Looking from humanitarian grounds as recently expressed by Modi in his speeches that Delhi should feel the emotions, freedom, peace, prosperity and wishes of masses of Kashmir rather just expressing the humanity in words at various forums to show its sympathies with the people of Kashmir. Kashmiris are the major stakeholder in the issue therefore the priority of both the governments should be taken care of the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

If the Indian state seriously wants to resolve the problem of Kashmir then it has to think over other best possible options as well in which the wishes and consent of the people of Kashmir should be taken care off and given priority. If both the nations think over the multiple other options for the solution of Kashmir issue except their old versions then there could be a hope and chance of progress towards solution of Kashmir issue otherwise as long as they are going to prolong the issue of Kashmir, it will be more complicated and generate multiple repercussions which ultimately effect both the nations along with leaving negative effects on the security of both the nations as well as region.

Current changing regional and global dynamics where world is going towards the massive development in the fields of science, technology and innovation with regard to multiple perspectives of life. The changing regional and global dynamics require both the nations to keep aside their differences for the sake of the people of both the nations because it is the need of an hour otherwise both the nations could suffer and find themselves very backward in the race of fast growing and developing nations of the world.

In current circumstances, the solution of Kashmir issue is necessary for Pakistan to successfully complete the CPEC and other projects within the country because this issue keeps the security of both the nations volatile and instable. In tense and instable situation any misadventure like Balakot incident could cause the deaths and destruction along with paying a big price in the form of war which ultimately leads towards the social, political and economic losses. Therefore, the internal conditions of both the nations as well as regional and global circumstances does not allow them to bear any misadventure which can put them many years back with regard to their development, harmony and progress.

*The writer is Ph.D. scholar in the Department of Defense and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Pakistan.

