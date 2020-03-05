Why Did UN Envoy Ghassan Salame Quit? – OpEd

By Miral Sabry Al Ashry

At an unexpected time the UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame stepped down due to health reasons. His resignation comes amid an escalation in fighting in the country, and just days after he announced the near breakdown of a shaky cease-fire between the country’s two rival governments.

This explained that he failed in the reconciliation efforts and the cease-fire, he used a words that he is very tired and my health reasons I can no longer continue with this level of stress and therefore I have asked the (UN) secretary-general to relieve me of my duties.

But where is the reality, did he failed to unite Libyans and restrain foreign interference, or he wasn’t able to persuade major powers to use their leverage to end the civil war between Khalifa Haftar, the leader of so-called Libyan National Army forces in the country’s east, and the UN-recognized government of Fayez al-Sarraj, based in the capital, Tripoli.

Salamé was afraid because he thought that the powerful nations had not stuck to commitments made at a peace conference in Berlin in January, to use their influence to end interventions by external powers. His decision to quit is likely to be followed by a further rise in political violence, and the continuation of an oil depot blockade that has led Libya’s oil production to grind to a halt.Which leads to a failure in the next stage, after the United Nations arms embargo, recently endorsed again by the UN security council, has been flagrantly violated, with no attempt to hold the major culprits, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, in any way accountable.

On the other hand, the UN reports repeatedly identified the sources of breaches of the arms embargo but then held back from naming the relevant country.

The conflict start with Salamé, when he in post for two years, he was frustrated by the willingness of European powers including France to covertly back Haftar along with Russia.

His goal had been to end the violence and troubles that have wracked oil-rich Libya since 2011, when an international military coalition helped rebels overthrow longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi.

He joined the council endorsed a 55-point road map to end the war in Libya that 12 key leaders agreed to at a conference in Berlin on Jan. 19 and Salama said the U.N. should remain committed to supporting a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned peace process “and trying to stop outside interference.”

“It’s a pity,” said Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky. “He’s a well-placed person with great experiences but we need to learn the details.”

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, the current Security Council president, said: “We do appreciate the efforts he has made in promoting a peace process, a political process, and in bringing an end to the conflict there. But we also know there are many difficulties he has to explain for us.”

At the end, Salame did not fail in his mission, but the escalating crisis forced him to choose to resign, and just days after he announced the near breakdown of a shaky truce between the country’s two rival governments.

One administration controls most of Libya’s east and south, while a U.N.-backed but weak administration holds a shrinking area of the west, including the capital Tripoli. A patchwork of armed groups and foreign countries support either side, the situation in Libya is very difficult and cannot resolve the negotiations.

The Tripoli administration is backed by Turkey, and to a lesser degree, Qatar and Italy. Hifter on the other side receives backing from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, , the situation here is not in a state of peace, but rather foreign forces and states that want to control the region.

Salame, cannot achieve any tangible progress as long as foreign states remain so brazenly disingenuous vis-à-vis the UN as an institution, last week in Geneva he had exposed a rift within the delegations representing the Tripoli government and the eastern-based government, which is allied with ex-general Khalifa Hifter, also he revealed that delegates to the political negotiations “from both sides” had walked away from the table.

According to that, Salame found this mission became difficult to achieve success for the coming period, also it is difficult to achieve success in Libya unless if the foreign forces moved away from Libya, and removing their hand from Libyan state.

