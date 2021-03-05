Cuomo Isn’t The Only ‘Pro-Women’ Phony – OpEd
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused by three young women of sexual misconduct. He is also a rabid supporter of abortion-on-demand, including partial-birth abortions.
At the end of his press conference on March 3rd, after defending himself against these charges, Cuomo touted his “pro-women” record. “We have more senior women in this administration than probably any administration in history.” His top aide, Melissa DeRosa, agreed, saying, he is a big proponent of “reproductive health.”
Cuomo is not alone among Democrats who have been accused of sexual misconduct, yet brag how “pro-women” they are. Here is a sample.
Joe Biden – President
- Accused of sexually assaulting a staff assistant in 1993
- “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.”
Bill Clinton – President
- Accused of sexual assault and misconduct by four women: One woman accused Mr. Clinton of raping her in 1978; another accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1980; a third woman accused Clinton of exposing himself to her in 1991 and sexually harassing her; and a fourth accused Clinton of groping her without her consent in 1993.
- “The Government simply has no right to interfere with decisions that must be made by women of America to make the right choice.”
Eric Schneiderman – Former Attorney General of New York
- Accused of sexually and physically abusing four women and forced to resign from office
- “No state law can restrict a woman’s constitutional right to make her own reproductive health choices. This opinion makes crystal clear that all women have a constitutional right to an abortion, irrespective of inconsistent state law.”
Anthony Weiner – Former Congressman (D-NY)
- Accused of sending sexually suggestive images to several women over his career and forced to resign from office
- In response to the Supreme Court ruling on partial birth abortions, Weiner asked for “a hearing so that we can move to overturn the underlying ban on a certain type of late-term abortion.” He called the ruling “an affront to women across the country.”
Al Franken – Former Senator (D-MN)
- Accused of groping or forcibly kissing more than 10 women and forced to resign from office
- In a speech to NARAL, Franken said, “a woman’s right to choose is never fully won. It must be won anew every day, every year, every Congress, and every generation.”
John Conyers – Former Congressman (D-MI)
- Accused of sexually harassing staffers and firing those women who complained and forced to resign from office
- Conyers voted against a ban on partial birth abortions and for federal funding of abortions
Eliot Spitzer – Former Governor of New York
- Accused of soliciting sex from an escort service and forced to resign from office
- “I want to make it clear from the start that if the new Supreme Court turns its back on women’s privacy and limits or overturns Roe vs. Wade, I will do everything in my power to preserve that right here in New York.”
Bobby Scott – Congressman (D-VA)
- Accused of sexual misconduct by a former staffer who claims he dismissed her after she refused his advances
- In a 2020 letter to Nancy Pelosi, Scott joined other legislators in saying, “As proud members of the first pro-choice majority in the House of Representatives, we unequivocally oppose efforts to roll back access to reproductive health services, including abortion….”
These men all have a clear conscience. They are convinced they are champions of women’s rights, thus making moot their sexual misconduct. As long as they have a pro-abortion record, they can treat women any way they want. The sad thing is how many voters, including women, agree with this assessment.