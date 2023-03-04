Iran Says Transit At Southern Port Up 65%

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian official said over 4,000 tons of goods were transited via the country’s southern port of Shahid Bahonar in the Iranian month of Bahman (January 22 to February 22), showing a 65% rise compared to the corresponding period last year.

A total of 123,120 tons of oil and non-oil goods were loaded at Shahid Bahonar Port in the one-month period, 4,675 tons of which has been transited to three neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, Armenia and Iraq, Director of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Shahid Bahonar, Hamidreza Mohammad Hosseini stated.

He went on to say that cars, fresh fruits and vegetables and dried nuts were among the major goods transited from Shahid Bahonar Port to three countries, namely Turkmenistan, Armenia and Georgia in this period.

He added that 14,572 tons of non-oil goods were transported to the islands of Hormozgan Province, showing a 280 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year (January 22 to February 22, 2022).

Shahid Bahonar Port is the third largest transit port and also the second largest port in the southern province of Hormozgan, he added.